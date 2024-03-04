When Does Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Release on Disney Plus?

The long-awaited debut of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Disney Plus is only weeks away, offering fans with a subscription the chance to watch the three-plus hour-long special of the concert from their living room. This new version comes with unreleased songs, only adding to the anticipation.

For many, the movie edition of the Eras Tour is the only way to be a part of the worldwide phenomenon that has inspired friendship bracelets, themed costumes, and heartfelt lyric belting. Despite touring worldwide, the price of tickets and travel barred many from having the opportunity to be a part of the live performance. Thankfully, Ms. Swift doesn’t want anyone left out, releasing a movie edition of her California shows for fans to enjoy from anywhere and at any time.

What Does The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Release on Disney Plus?

According to Taylor Swift’s official Twitter/X, the release date for the Eras Tour on Disney Plus will be March 14, 2024, at 6 PM PT.

I’m delighted to tell you that you’ll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected! Experience the ENTIRE concert film for the first time ever, beginning to end, including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs on @DisneyPlus… pic.twitter.com/lxiALKzmN1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 4, 2024

The showing includes four songs that were not in the theatrical release, including “Cardigan”, and “four acoustic songs”, as detailed in the post.

It is also interesting to note that the Eras Tour recording going up on Disney Plus has been called “Taylor’s Version”. While this is likely a reference to her rereleased albums, it could also indicate there may be a special treat or additional content for fans that was selected by Swift for Disney Plus specifically alongside the new songs.

As someone who saw the Eras Tour in theater, and rented it twice on Amazon Prime at home, I am extremely excited to have access to the concert on Disney Plus. Adding it to favorites like the Folklore Long Pond Sessions documentary will ensure a proper dose of Swiftie magic for any evening adventures. Having never had the chance to see Eras live, it is as close as some of us will get to the real thing, and it is wonderful to be included.

It is important to note that those wanting to watch the Eras Tour will need a Disney Plus membership. Otherwise, they will have to rent the show from Amazon Prime for $19.89.