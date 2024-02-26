Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft


Zhiqing Wan

Published: Feb 25, 2024 08:24 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Infinite Craft is simple, but weirdly compelling, especially once you realize that you can straight up craft celebrities and all sorts of crazy things in this browser game. If you’re wondering what the recipe is for pop phenomenon Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft Taylor Swift Recipe

To get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft, you need Heartbreak and American Princess. It makes sense, right? Swift is basically America’s pop princess right now, and she’s known for writing incredible diaristic songs about heartbreak and romance. Put those two together, and you get Taylor Swift herself.

Getting those two items will take a bit of work, though, but we’ve listed all the steps you need to take to get them. First, here’s how to get Heartbreak:

  1. Wind + Fire = Smoke
  2. Smoke + Water = Fog
  3. Water + Fire = Steam
  4. Earth + Wind = Dust
  5. Earth + Dust = Planet
  6. Planet + Fog = Venus
  7. Venus + Fog = Love
  8. Venus + Steam = Life
  9. Life + Smoke = Vampire
  10. Life + Vampire = Death
  11. Love + Death = Heartbreak

Next, here’s how to get American Princess:

  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  3. Plant + Plant = Tree
  4. Dandelion + Tree = Wish
  5. Tree + Wish = Money
  6. Human + Money = Rich
  7. Human + Rich = King
  8. King + Love = Queen
  9. Queen + America = American Queen
  10. American Queen + American Queen = American King
  11. American King + American Queen = American Prince
  12. American Prince + Love = American Princess

And now that you have both ingredients, put them together to get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Combinations that Use Taylor Swift

Of course, this isn’t the end of the game. After unlocking Taylor Swift, you can use her in a few other recipes to produce some fun results. Here are the ones we’ve found so far:

  • Taylor Swift + Tsunami = Swiftie
  • Taylor Swift + Pet = Meow
  • Taylor Swift + Wolf = Taylorwolf
  • Taylor Swift + Vampire = Twilight
  • Taylor Swift + Family = Reputation

These are all references to her pop cultures influences and her albums. With so many albums under her belt, complete with iconic lyrics and catchphrases, there are bound to be a lot more recipes we haven’t discovered.

But for now, that’s how you can get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].