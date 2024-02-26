How to Make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is simple, but weirdly compelling, especially once you realize that you can straight up craft celebrities and all sorts of crazy things in this browser game. If you’re wondering what the recipe is for pop phenomenon Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft, here’s what you need to know.

Infinite Craft Taylor Swift Recipe

To get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft, you need Heartbreak and American Princess. It makes sense, right? Swift is basically America’s pop princess right now, and she’s known for writing incredible diaristic songs about heartbreak and romance. Put those two together, and you get Taylor Swift herself.

Getting those two items will take a bit of work, though, but we’ve listed all the steps you need to take to get them. First, here’s how to get Heartbreak:

Wind + Fire = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Water + Fire = Steam Earth + Wind = Dust Earth + Dust = Planet Planet + Fog = Venus Venus + Fog = Love Venus + Steam = Life Life + Smoke = Vampire Life + Vampire = Death Love + Death = Heartbreak

Next, here’s how to get American Princess:

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Plant + Plant = Tree Dandelion + Tree = Wish Tree + Wish = Money Human + Money = Rich Human + Rich = King King + Love = Queen Queen + America = American Queen American Queen + American Queen = American King American King + American Queen = American Prince American Prince + Love = American Princess

And now that you have both ingredients, put them together to get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Combinations that Use Taylor Swift

Of course, this isn’t the end of the game. After unlocking Taylor Swift, you can use her in a few other recipes to produce some fun results. Here are the ones we’ve found so far:

Taylor Swift + Tsunami = Swiftie

Taylor Swift + Pet = Meow

Taylor Swift + Wolf = Taylorwolf

Taylor Swift + Vampire = Twilight

Taylor Swift + Family = Reputation

These are all references to her pop cultures influences and her albums. With so many albums under her belt, complete with iconic lyrics and catchphrases, there are bound to be a lot more recipes we haven’t discovered.

But for now, that’s how you can get Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.