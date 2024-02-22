USA! USA! USA! There are plenty of ways to play Infinite Craft, but for all of the patriots out there, adding America to your arsenal is a must. Here’s how to make America in Infinite Craft.

How to Make America in Infinite Craft

When your buddy told you about a game where you could make anything, you probably got a lot of ideas. And while it’s fun to immediately try to jump to creating abstract things like Time or fictional heroes like DC’s Superman, there’s always time to give some love to your country.

Another major plus of trying to make America in Infinite Craft is that the recipe really isn’t that tough. I’ve spent several hours working through recipes that are super easy to screw up, so working on one that’s foolproof is a nice change of pace. With that said, here’s how to make America in Infinite Craft, based on a step-by-step process I discovered on Infinite Craft Solver:

Water + Wind = Wave

Water + Wave = Tsunami

Tsunami + Water = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Island = Continent

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Earth + Water = Plant

Engine + Plant = Car

Car + Engine = Racecar

Continent + Racecar = America

There’s nothing more American than a Racecar, so it feels right that the recipe wraps up there. With America available to you now, you’ll be able to expand your horizons and begin working to create things like Apple Pie, Freedom, and even Anime. Just make sure you don’t reset your Infinite Craft game after finishing the recipe for America because you’ll have to start the process all over.

And that’s how to make America in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!