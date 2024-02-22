Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make America in Infinite Craft

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 10:12 am
America in Infinite Craft.

USA! USA! USA! There are plenty of ways to play Infinite Craft, but for all of the patriots out there, adding America to your arsenal is a must. Here’s how to make America in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make America in Infinite Craft

When your buddy told you about a game where you could make anything, you probably got a lot of ideas. And while it’s fun to immediately try to jump to creating abstract things like Time or fictional heroes like DC’s Superman, there’s always time to give some love to your country.

Another major plus of trying to make America in Infinite Craft is that the recipe really isn’t that tough. I’ve spent several hours working through recipes that are super easy to screw up, so working on one that’s foolproof is a nice change of pace. With that said, here’s how to make America in Infinite Craft, based on a step-by-step process I discovered on Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Water + Wave = Tsunami
  • Tsunami + Water = Ocean
  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Earth + Island = Continent
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Engine + Plant = Car
  • Car + Engine = Racecar
  • Continent + Racecar = America

Related: How to Make Marriage in Infinite Craft

There’s nothing more American than a Racecar, so it feels right that the recipe wraps up there. With America available to you now, you’ll be able to expand your horizons and begin working to create things like Apple Pie, Freedom, and even Anime. Just make sure you don’t reset your Infinite Craft game after finishing the recipe for America because you’ll have to start the process all over.

And that’s how to make America in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
An image showing a finished Baconator in Infinite Craft about how to make and get the item in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Best Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon go heatran raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, with War and several other creations on screen.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
An image showing a finished Baconator in Infinite Craft about how to make and get the item in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Best Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon go heatran raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, with War and several other creations on screen.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 21, 2024

Author

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67