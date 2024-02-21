Marriage is what brings us together today. If you’re used to playing games where you can get hitched, like Stardew Valley, you may be wondering if you can pull it off in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Marriage in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Marriage in Infinite Craft

When you first load up Infinite Craft and see the elements you have to work with – Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth – you may not believe there’s a way to end up with Marriage. However, this sandbox game has very few limitations, and while there may be a few steps to follow, you can almost always achieve your goal. Here’s the recipe for Marriage I discovered using the Infinite Craft Solver:

Water + Wind = Wave

Water + Wave = Tsunami

Tsunami + Water = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Steam = Train

Island + Train = Ferry

Ferry + Train = Bus

Earth + Fire = Lava

Earth + Steam = Mud

Lava + Mud = Clay

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Water = Swamp

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus

Clay + Venus = Cupid

Mud + Wave = Beach

Earth + Wave = Sand

Sand + Venus Flytrap = Sandtrap

Beach + Sandtrap = Golf

Cupid + Golf = Love

Bus + Love = Marriage

Related: How to Make Human in Infinite Craft

If you’re confused about how “Cupid + Golf = Love,” you’re probably not alone, but Infinite Craft has to be pretty clever with its combinations. But despite the strange path to get there, having Marriage in your arsenal is pretty helpful, as it gets you halfway to Anniversary and Divorce. And if your aim is to make those heavy hitters, make sure you don’t accidentally reset the game and have to start all over.

And that’s how to make Marriage in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!