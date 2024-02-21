Infinite Craft has a massive, near-infinite collection of items to create, but it’s not always easy to figure out how you go about it. If you’re struggling and wondering how to make Human in Infinite Craft, I’ve got the answer.

How to Make Human in Infinite Craft

Once you’ve made Human, you can go on to create a whole host of other things. But to start, you’ll need to follow this recipe. While you don’t need to leave all the objects onscreen, you will have to go step by step to create the appropriate components for Human. Here’s how to make Human in Infinite Craft:

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Water = Plant

Planet + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

Adam + Fire = Eve

Adam + Eve = Human

This recipe doesn’t completely make sense. But it works, and now you’re ready to create some other items. If you reset your Infinite Craft page or switch PCs, you can go back to the beginning and start again to create Human. But once you’ve made Human once, it should stay in the object box on the right-hand side of the screen.

Human + Ice = Snowman

Human + Human = Family

Human + Lake = Mermaid

Human + Fireworks = Fireman

Human + Iceberg = Titanic

Human + Honey Badger = Bear Grylls

No, I’m not making that last one up. Combine a Human and a Honey badger, and you get survivalist Bear Grylls. Despite my best efforts, though, I’ve yet to come up with any kind of pee-drinking recipe. Maybe you’ll have more luck than I did.

That’s how to make Human in Infinite Craft. If you accidentally reset your board, starting from scratch and following those instructions will add it back to your list of crafting ingredients.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!