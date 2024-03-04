Want to make Venus in everyone’s favourite browser crafting game? Maybe you’re a hardcore Bananarama fan or just want to show your appreciation for the planet and/or goddess. Here’s how to make Venus in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Venus in Infinite Craft

There are a few steps involved in making Venus in Infinite Craft, which also see you making a Venus Flytrap. What can you do with Venus? I’ll get to that in a minute, but here are all the steps you need to make Venus.

Water + Water = Lake Water + Lake = Ocean Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Water = Mud Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Water = Swamp Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap Earth + Ocean = Island Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus

And there you have it, you’ve made Venus. You can also combine Venus Flytrap with Venus Flytrap to make Giant Venus Flytrap. By combining Venus with other items, I discovered the following recipes, which are definitely worth messing with. Or put Venus together with everything in your inventory, just for the sake of it.

Venus + Venus = Comet

Venus + Volcano = Vulcan

Venus + Tsunami = Aphrodite

Venus + Valentine = Cupid

Venus + Wedding = Honeymoon

Venus + Mummy = Cleopatra

I’ve had no luck making Bananarama as yet but I’m not giving up. Why not see what you can come up with? And that’s how to make Venus in Infinite Craft. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more recipes, including how to make Taylor Swift and Batman.