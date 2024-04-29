What Is Emmer Fertility in Manor Lords? Answered

Manor Lords is a medieval city-builder that takes pride in being as realistic as possible, right down to devastating fires that could destroy your whole settlement. If you’re wondering what emmer fertility is in Manor Lords, here’s what you need to know.

Manor Lords Emmer Fertility Explained

If you’re planning on farming and planting crops in Manor Lords, you need to plant your fields where the ground is most fertile. Emmer fertility is one of the filter options you get in the game, and to put things simply, this represents where the ground is most fertile for planting wheat.

Emmer is essentially a very old type of wheat. In the case of Manor Lords, it can be used interchangeably with wheat. So if you’re planning on planting wheat, click on the emmer fertility filter to look for the most ideal location for your field.

How to Check Fertility

To check if the ground is fertile in Manor Lords, first you’ll want to construct a field, which you can do by clicking on the construction icon at the bottom of the screen. While choosing a spot, click on any of the fertility filter options that show up on the right side of the screen.

Select the emmer fertility option, and you’ll see the land become color-coded, indicating the spots that will give you the most crop yield. There’s also a water filter option that shows you where the underground water is, allowing you to select a good spot for building your wells.

And with that out of the way, you have all the info you need to be successful in farming. I highly recommend checking back with the filters periodically to make sure that you’re being efficient with your crops.

And that’s everything you need to know about emmer fertility in Manor Lords. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

