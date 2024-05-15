All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape drops on June 4th, and if you’re thinking of putting your money down early, you’ll want to know what’s in it for you. Here are all pre-order bonus and editions for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Pre-Order Bonuses for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

There are several different editions of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, but if you pre-order any version (on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S), you’ll get these in-game items:

Final Shell

Paracausal Path Emblem

Pyramidic Vessel

Prismatic Horizon Emblem

These are all cosmetic items, so they won’t save the universe from the impending apocalypse, but they’re kind of cool to have if you’re a long-time Destiny 2 fan. The real question, though, is are you enough of a Destiny 2 fan to spend $175 on a collector’s edition?

All Editions for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Standard Edition ($49.99)

The Final Shape Campaign

One Episode in the Year of the Final Shape

Destination: The Pale Heart

New Exotic Gear

New Raid

Three New Supers

Pre-order content (if pre-ordered)

You’ll also need Destiny 2 to play The Final Shape content, but the base game is now free.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass Edition ($99.99)

All Standard Edition content plus:

All three Year 7 Episodes

The Final Shape Dungeon Key

Tessellation Exotic, its Ornament, and its Catalyst

Secret Stash x3 (Once Per Episode)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector’s Edition ($179.99)

All the above content, plus:

Digital Soundtrack for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 1 Tower Replica

Miniature Zavala, Ikora, and Cayde Figures

Introduction Letter

Autograph Book

Character Photographs

Ramen Shop Tickets

Mission Patch

Lore Book

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector’s Edition Unique Emblem Code

Despite the physical bonuses no disc is included in the Collector’s Edition; you’ll still have to download the expansion (and the game if you haven’t already) online. It’s slightly pricey, but it’s not the most expensive collector’s edition I’ve ever seen.

You’ll have to purchase this edition from the official Bungie Store. While you won’t get your expansion code until the June 4th release, Bungie has been shipping the physical items out since March. And if you want further proof it’s out in the wild, just look at eBay where some people are listing it for $400 or more, even though it’s still in stock at Bungie.

And those are all pre-order bonus and editions for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

