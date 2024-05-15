Destiny 2: The Final Shape, several armed Destiny 2 characters shown from the waist up against a foggy/red background.
All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape drops on June 4th, and if you’re thinking of putting your money down early, you’ll want to know what’s in it for you. Here are all pre-order bonus and editions for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Pre-Order Bonuses for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

There are several different editions of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, but if you pre-order any version (on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S), you’ll get these in-game items:

  • Final Shell
  • Paracausal Path Emblem
  • Pyramidic Vessel
  • Prismatic Horizon Emblem

These are all cosmetic items, so they won’t save the universe from the impending apocalypse, but they’re kind of cool to have if you’re a long-time Destiny 2 fan. The real question, though, is are you enough of a Destiny 2 fan to spend $175 on a collector’s edition?

All Editions for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Standard Edition ($49.99)

  • The Final Shape Campaign 
  • One Episode in the Year of the Final Shape
  • Destination: The Pale Heart
  • New Exotic Gear
  • New Raid
  • Three New Supers
  • Pre-order content (if pre-ordered)

You’ll also need Destiny 2 to play The Final Shape content, but the base game is now free.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass Edition ($99.99)

All Standard Edition content plus:

  • All three Year 7 Episodes
  • The Final Shape Dungeon Key
  • Tessellation Exotic, its Ornament, and its Catalyst
  • Secret Stash x3 (Once Per Episode)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector’s Edition ($179.99)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector's Edition witha model, patches, mini statues and more.

All the above content, plus:

  • Digital Soundtrack for Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Destiny 1 Tower Replica
  • Miniature Zavala, Ikora, and Cayde Figures
  • Introduction Letter
  • Autograph Book
  • Character Photographs
  • Ramen Shop Tickets
  • Mission Patch
  • Lore Book
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector’s Edition Unique Emblem Code

Despite the physical bonuses no disc is included in the Collector’s Edition; you’ll still have to download the expansion (and the game if you haven’t already) online. It’s slightly pricey, but it’s not the most expensive collector’s edition I’ve ever seen.

You’ll have to purchase this edition from the official Bungie Store. While you won’t get your expansion code until the June 4th release, Bungie has been shipping the physical items out since March. And if you want further proof it’s out in the wild, just look at eBay where some people are listing it for $400 or more, even though it’s still in stock at Bungie.

And those are all pre-order bonus and editions for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

