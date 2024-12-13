Fortnite is free-to-play, but if you are sufficiently motivated to spend money on its skins, you can go wild stocking up on V-Bucks. However, it’s a good idea to keep track of your spending. Here’s how to see how much money you spent on Fortnite.

How To Check Just How Much Money You Have Spent on Fortnite

There are a couple of ways to check your Fortnite spending: checking your Epic Games Store account and using a helpful online site. It’s important you maintain an awareness of your spending to avoid any nasty surprises when you come to check your bank balance.

Why? Because while you might be spending a little here and there, it can really add up. I often think about this story from NotAlwaysRight, where a woman pumped nearly $800 into Candy Crush, all over the space of three months.

She was oblivious to the true cost, estimating she’d actually spent just $50 on the game. So, while it’s a good idea to monitor your spending, you could be in for a shock. If you’re ready, here’s how to check your spending in Fortnite.

Check Your Epic Games Store Account

Any V-Buck purchases will come through your Epic Games Store account, no matter which platform you’re on or how you’re paying for those V-Bucks. So, to check your spending, do the following:

Go to the Epic Games Store website and log in.

Click on your username in the top right-hand corner.

Click on Account and then Transactions

Staying on the Purchase tab, scroll down the list of transactions, clicking Show More when you hit the bottom, until you see a line that reads “5,000 V-Bucks” and you may also have a dollar amount next to it.

Write down (either on paper or PC) the V-Bucks amount and the currency amount.

Finally, using a calculator, add the V-Bucks together to give your total V-Bucks spent and, separately, add the currency amounts together to give you your total amount.

There are a few catches, though. Firstly, if you’ve been claiming the Epic Games Store’s free weekly games, those will also appear as transactions, so you’ll have to scroll past all those. Secondly, if you’ve redeemed a V-Bucks card, it may not show an actual dollar amount. But that’s the best way of finding out how much money you’ve actually spent on Fortnite.

Use Fortnite.gg

As spotted by Dot Esports, you can create an account on this site and add all the skins you have purchased to your locker. The site can’t detect this, you’ll have to do it using the following steps:

Go to Fortnite.gg.

Click Sign In, or create an account if you don’t have one.

Go to the My Locker section.

Manually add every outfit and item from Cosmetics (you do this by clicking on one, then clicking + Locker). You can also search for outfits.

Now, go back to your locker and it’ll have the number of outfits with their total V-Buck value.

In both cases, you can use a V-Buck calculator, such as this one, to work out roughly what your V-Buck spend translates to in dollars. Neither method is perfect, but for now, that’s how to see how much money you have spent on Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

