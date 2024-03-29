Epic Games Store Free Games List – Current and Upcoming

Over on the Epic Games Store, there are plenty of games to buy, and some, like Alan Wake 2, are exclusive to the store. But the store likes to give games away. So, if you’re wondering what’s up for grabs, here are the free games on the Epic Games Store
All Free Games on the Epic Games Store
Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away at least one free game. And we’re not talking about titles that didn’t sell or are that infamously bad. The store has given away everything from little indie games to AAA titles, and all you need to claim them is a free Epic Games Store account. You don’t even have to download the launcher until you want to play them – you can claim them through their respective web pages.
So, what’s on offer right now? Here’s the currently available game on the Epic Games Store, which is yours to keep if you claim it now:
Islets – Available Until April 4
Developer: Kyle Thompson
Publisher: Armor Games Studios
Islets is a fantastic little freebie, which we called “A charming, gorgeous Metroidvania,” that sees your mouse protagonist attempting to restore five floating islands to their former glory. Don’t worry – as wholesome as its premise is, there’s plenty of fighting. You even get to take on flying bosses in your snazzy, upgradable aircraft.
Upcoming Free Games on the Epic Games Store
So, what else is on the way? Here are all the upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store:
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition – April 4 – April 11
Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
Publisher: Private Division
Unlike Starfield, which has a whole galaxy to explore, Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds gives you just a handful of planets to roam. However, this space-based action RPG is all the better for it, packed with side-quests, sci-fi weaponry, and characters you’ll love, hate or love to hate. This edition includes all the DLC for the game, and with a sequel in the works, there’s no better time to catch up with this top-notch sci-fi outing.
Thief (2014 Reboot) – April 4 – April 11
Developer: Eidos Montreal
Publisher: Square Enix
Thief is a reasonably entertaining fantasy game that suffers from being a reboot of one of the most lauded stealth series ever. Roaming a city known as, well, The City, thief Garrett undertakes a series of sneaky missions, ending up knee-deep in intrigue and trouble. Dripping with atmosphere, it doesn’t reach the dizzying heights of the original game, but if the price tag has put you off playing it, now’s your chance.
Other Free-to-Play Games on the Epic Games Store
Aside from these weekly giveaways, there are plenty of free-to-play games on the Epic Games Store. These may contain microtransactions or some other live service element. But if you’re looking for something to play that won’t cost you a penny, why not dive in?
Here’s everything that’s currently free to play on the Epic Games Store:
- 3 out of 10, EP 1: Welcome To Shovelworks
- 3 out of 10, EP 2: Foundation 101
- 3 out of 10, EP 3: Pivot Like A Champion
- 3 out of 10, EP 4: Thank You For Being An Asset
- 3 out of 10, EP 5: The Rig Is Up!
- 3 out of 10: Season Two
- 3D City: Metaverse
- 90 Minute Fever – Online Football (Soccer) Manager
- 9Lives Arena
- A Christmas Carol VR
- Aether TCG
- Age of Conquest IV
- Aimlabs
- AIMX
- Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards
- Anito Legends
- Another Earth
- APE SQUAD
- Apeiron
- Arkbound-アークバウンド-
- Armored Warfare
- Asurya’s Embers
- Auto Chess
- Aviatrix
- Awaken
- Barrett Foster Prologue
- Battle of Guardians
- Bezogia
- Blade of God X
- Bladerite
- Blankos Block Party
- Blights Wrath
- BLOCKLORDS
- Blood of Steel
- Blood of Titans
- BlueSuburbia
- BoltBreak 2 Prologue
- Book of Yog Idle RPG
- Brawlers
- Brawlhalla
- Bugby
- BUNKERZONE
- Call of Dragons
- canVERSE
- Carsick Carventure
- Celestia Ultimate
- Century: Age of Ashes
- Chainmonsters
- Champions Ascension
- Citizen Conflict
- COLD WAR 2395: SOLUS
- Conjury Revell
- CoopValor 2056: Ukraine WW3
- Core
- Coryphaeus Championships
- Cosmik Battle
- CRSED: Cuisine Royale
- Cubzh
- CyberTitans
- Dark Table CCG
- Dauntless
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage
- Diabotical
- DinoDash
- Disney Speedstorm
- Divine Knockout
- Doomsday Last Survivors
- Dragonheir: Silent Gods
- Dreamhaven
- Dungeon Fighter Online
- Engine Evolution 2023
- EVE Online
- Fall Guys
- Fangs
- Farlight 84
- Feud
- Firestone Online Idle RPG
- First Run
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- FPVSIM FPV Simulator
- FrontlineGrunt
- Garten of Banban
- Generative Quest
- Genshin Impact
- GGDENMetaverse
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude
- Gods Unchained
- GPRO – Classic racing manager
- GrandChase
- Gravewood High
- Grief Trigger
- GRIT
- Hailot – Random Card Defense
- Halloween World
- Haven’s Compass
- Hellen’s Gallery: Making Story with AI
- Hellsplit: Workbench
- Honkai Impact 3rd
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Hysteria in Howlsbend
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Illuvium
- Iragon Prologue
- Islets
- Jewel Run
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Kakele Online – MMORPG
- KARDS – The WWII Card Game
- Karos
- Karos Classic
- KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION
- King of Avalon
- Kneedle Knight
- Knights of Cathena
- KnockedDown
- Kode Zero
- KOMPETE
- Kugle
- Last Remains
- League of Legends
- Legends of Runeterra
- Life Makeover Global
- Light of Alariya
- Lords Mobile
- Madcar GT
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
- MASKA
- Meta Lordz
- Meta NANOs: Rumble Race
- Metalstorm
- Metaverser
- MICROVOLTS: Recharged
- Monke island: Rise Of The Beast
- Motorbike Evolution 2024
- My Pet Hooligan
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- NEVERMORE
- Neverwinter
- NEXUS
- Night Run
- Ninja Resurrection – A tale of Kuro
- Nuclear Fission Simulator
- Null Gravity Labyrinth
- OpenSeason
- Operation New Earth
- Paladins
- Palia
- Panic Room 2: Hide and Seek
- Paragon: The Overprime
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
- Phantom Blade: Executioners
- PHANTOM GALAXIES™
- Pinball FX
- Pinball M
- Pixel Art Coloring Book
- Polker
- POLYGOD
- Precious Stones
- Predecessor
- Primordials: Battle of Gods
- Project Adam : AI Attack
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Raid Shadow Legends
- Raini: The Lords of Light
- Realm Royale Reforged
- Red Chaos
- Retro Commander
- Revive and Prosper – Prologue
- RoboSquad Revolution
- Rocket League®
- Rogue Company
- Roller Champions™
- Samorost 1
- Scribble It!
- Seekers of Tokane
- Senile Wizards
- Sensorium Galaxy
- Shop Titans
- SHRAPNEL
- Shrimp.io
- SMITE
- Snowbreak Containment Zone
- SpellForce 3: Versus Edition
- Sphere 3
- Sphere Guider
- Spiderbro
- Star Stable Online
- Star Trek Online
- Starheim
- Stormshot: Isle of Adventure
- Striker Manager 3
- Super Squad
- Superior Relatives
- Supernova Shards
- SYNCED
- Synergy of Serra
- Take The Throne
- Tangles
- Teamfight Tactics
- The Art of War: Card Game
- The Evolving Forest
- The Hidden Room
- The InVincible Iron Ivy – Enter the Pretty Pretty Princess
- The Light in the Darkness
- The Lost Glitches
- The Moshpit Tournament
- The Panic Room. House of secrets
- The Riflemen
- The Sims™ 4
- The Walking Dead No Man’s Land
- Toribash Next
- Torque Drift 2
- Tower of Fantasy
- Trackmania Starter Access
- True Reporter. Hidden Mistwood
- Underground Waifus TCG
- United Football
- Unreal Physics
- Unsung Empires The Cholas I – Prologue
- Vage Strike
- VALORANT
- Vertical Third Tech Demo
- Warface: Clutch
- Warframe
- Warhammer: Chaos And Conquest
- Warpath: Ace Shooter
- World of Dypians
- World of Warships
- Worlds War 1
- Yaku
- Zarathustra – Cybergeddon
- Zeeverse
- ZZT!
And that’s all current and upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store. Keep checking in, and we’ll keep you up to date on the Epic Games Store’s latest freebies.