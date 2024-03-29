Epic Games Store Free Games List – Current and Upcoming

Over on the Epic Games Store, there are plenty of games to buy, and some, like Alan Wake 2, are exclusive to the store. But the store likes to give games away. So, if you’re wondering what’s up for grabs, here are the free games on the Epic Games Store

Recommended Videos

All Free Games on the Epic Games Store

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away at least one free game. And we’re not talking about titles that didn’t sell or are that infamously bad. The store has given away everything from little indie games to AAA titles, and all you need to claim them is a free Epic Games Store account. You don’t even have to download the launcher until you want to play them – you can claim them through their respective web pages.

So, what’s on offer right now? Here’s the currently available game on the Epic Games Store, which is yours to keep if you claim it now:

Islets – Available Until April 4

Developer: Kyle Thompson

Publisher: Armor Games Studios

Islets is a fantastic little freebie, which we called “A charming, gorgeous Metroidvania,” that sees your mouse protagonist attempting to restore five floating islands to their former glory. Don’t worry – as wholesome as its premise is, there’s plenty of fighting. You even get to take on flying bosses in your snazzy, upgradable aircraft.

Upcoming Free Games on the Epic Games Store

So, what else is on the way? Here are all the upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store:

Epic Games Store Page

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition – April 4 – April 11

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Private Division

Unlike Starfield, which has a whole galaxy to explore, Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds gives you just a handful of planets to roam. However, this space-based action RPG is all the better for it, packed with side-quests, sci-fi weaponry, and characters you’ll love, hate or love to hate. This edition includes all the DLC for the game, and with a sequel in the works, there’s no better time to catch up with this top-notch sci-fi outing.

Epic Games Store Page

Thief (2014 Reboot) – April 4 – April 11

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Thief is a reasonably entertaining fantasy game that suffers from being a reboot of one of the most lauded stealth series ever. Roaming a city known as, well, The City, thief Garrett undertakes a series of sneaky missions, ending up knee-deep in intrigue and trouble. Dripping with atmosphere, it doesn’t reach the dizzying heights of the original game, but if the price tag has put you off playing it, now’s your chance.

Related: Disney Buys Stake in Fortnite Maker Epic Games

Other Free-to-Play Games on the Epic Games Store

Aside from these weekly giveaways, there are plenty of free-to-play games on the Epic Games Store. These may contain microtransactions or some other live service element. But if you’re looking for something to play that won’t cost you a penny, why not dive in?

Here’s everything that’s currently free to play on the Epic Games Store:

3 out of 10, EP 1: Welcome To Shovelworks

3 out of 10, EP 2: Foundation 101

3 out of 10, EP 3: Pivot Like A Champion

3 out of 10, EP 4: Thank You For Being An Asset

3 out of 10, EP 5: The Rig Is Up!

3 out of 10: Season Two

3D City: Metaverse

90 Minute Fever – Online Football (Soccer) Manager

9Lives Arena

A Christmas Carol VR

Aether TCG

Age of Conquest IV

Aimlabs

AIMX

Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards

Anito Legends

Another Earth

APE SQUAD

Apeiron

Arkbound-アークバウンド-

Armored Warfare

Asurya’s Embers

Auto Chess

Aviatrix

Awaken

Barrett Foster Prologue

Battle of Guardians

Bezogia

Blade of God X

Bladerite

Blankos Block Party

Blights Wrath

BLOCKLORDS

Blood of Steel

Blood of Titans

BlueSuburbia

BoltBreak 2 Prologue

Book of Yog Idle RPG

Brawlers

Brawlhalla

Bugby

BUNKERZONE

Call of Dragons

canVERSE

Carsick Carventure

Celestia Ultimate

Century: Age of Ashes

Chainmonsters

Champions Ascension

Citizen Conflict

COLD WAR 2395: SOLUS

Conjury Revell

CoopValor 2056: Ukraine WW3

Core

Coryphaeus Championships

Cosmik Battle

CRSED: Cuisine Royale

Cubzh

CyberTitans

Dark Table CCG

Dauntless

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage

Diabotical

DinoDash

Disney Speedstorm

Divine Knockout

Doomsday Last Survivors

Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Dreamhaven

Dungeon Fighter Online

Engine Evolution 2023

EVE Online

Fall Guys

Fangs

Farlight 84

Feud

Firestone Online Idle RPG

First Run

First Run

First Run

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

FPVSIM FPV Simulator

FrontlineGrunt

Garten of Banban

Generative Quest

Genshin Impact

GGDENMetaverse

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude

Gods Unchained

GPRO – Classic racing manager

GrandChase

Gravewood High

Grief Trigger

GRIT

Hailot – Random Card Defense

Halloween World

Haven’s Compass

Hellen’s Gallery: Making Story with AI

Hellsplit: Workbench

Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai: Star Rail

Hysteria in Howlsbend

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Illuvium

Iragon Prologue

Islets

Jewel Run

Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

Kakele Online – MMORPG

KARDS – The WWII Card Game

Karos

Karos Classic

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

King of Avalon

Kneedle Knight

Knights of Cathena

KnockedDown

Kode Zero

KOMPETE

Kugle

Last Remains

League of Legends

Legends of Runeterra

Life Makeover Global

Light of Alariya

Lords Mobile

Madcar GT

Magic: The Gathering Arena

MASKA

Meta Lordz

Meta NANOs: Rumble Race

Metalstorm

Metaverser

MICROVOLTS: Recharged

Monke island: Rise Of The Beast

Motorbike Evolution 2024

My Pet Hooligan

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

NEVERMORE

Neverwinter

NEXUS

Night Run

Ninja Resurrection – A tale of Kuro

Nuclear Fission Simulator

Null Gravity Labyrinth

OpenSeason

Operation New Earth

Paladins

Palia

Panic Room 2: Hide and Seek

Paragon: The Overprime

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantom Blade: Executioners

PHANTOM GALAXIES™

Pinball FX

Pinball M

Pixel Art Coloring Book

Polker

POLYGOD

Precious Stones

Predecessor

Primordials: Battle of Gods

Project Adam : AI Attack

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Raid Shadow Legends

Raini: The Lords of Light

Realm Royale Reforged

Red Chaos

Retro Commander

Revive and Prosper – Prologue

RoboSquad Revolution

Rocket League®

Rogue Company

Roller Champions™

Samorost 1

Scribble It!

Seekers of Tokane

Senile Wizards

Sensorium Galaxy

Shop Titans

SHRAPNEL

Shrimp.io

SMITE

Snowbreak Containment Zone

SpellForce 3: Versus Edition

Sphere 3

Sphere Guider

Spiderbro

Star Stable Online

Star Trek Online

Starheim

Stormshot: Isle of Adventure

Striker Manager 3

Super Squad

Superior Relatives

Supernova Shards

SYNCED

Synergy of Serra

Take The Throne

Tangles

Teamfight Tactics

The Art of War: Card Game

The Evolving Forest

The Hidden Room

The InVincible Iron Ivy – Enter the Pretty Pretty Princess

The Light in the Darkness

The Lost Glitches

The Moshpit Tournament

The Panic Room. House of secrets

The Riflemen

The Sims™ 4

The Walking Dead No Man’s Land

Toribash Next

Torque Drift 2

Tower of Fantasy

Trackmania Starter Access

True Reporter. Hidden Mistwood

Underground Waifus TCG

United Football

Unreal Physics

Unsung Empires The Cholas I – Prologue

Vage Strike

VALORANT

Vertical Third Tech Demo

Warface: Clutch

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaos And Conquest

Warpath: Ace Shooter

World of Dypians

World of Warships

Worlds War 1

Yaku

Zarathustra – Cybergeddon

Zeeverse

ZZT!

And that’s all current and upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store. Keep checking in, and we’ll keep you up to date on the Epic Games Store’s latest freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more