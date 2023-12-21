With Fortnite being one of the most popular games around, you may be wondering if you can play it on Meta Quest 2 and 3, so if you are, here’s the answer.

Can You Play Fortnite on Meta Quest 2 & 3

You can technically play Fortnite on Meta Quest 2 and 3. However, something to keep in mind is that you can’t play it in virtual reality specifically. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney made clear in 2022 that there were “no plans” for a VR version of the game and that he didn’t think it’d work particularly well due to Fortnite‘s rapid movement. Instead, what you’re able to do is play Fortnite in a virtual environment.

How to Play Fortnite on Meta Quest 2 & 3

Although you can’t formally play Fortnite in VR, you can play the game on your Meta Quest 2 or 3. It used to be a lot more difficult to do, with the old method requiring you to essentially install Virtual Desktop or another such program to mirror your screen to your VR headset. This generally meant connecting your Meta Quest 2 or 3 to your PC, making it a non-ideal solution to the problem of trying to play Fortnite on your headset.

Now, with the release of Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Quest 2 and 3, playing Fortnite has become much easier. All you have to do now is download Xbox Cloud Gaming on the system and then log-in using a Microsoft account.

While a lot of the games on Xbox Cloud Gaming require you to have Game Pass Ultimate, that’s not the case with Fortnite. All you need to do is navigate to the game and turn it on. You’ll also need a controller that’s compatible with your Meta Quest 2 or 3.

It’s worth repeating that Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming isn’t a true VR experience. Instead, you’ll be given a virtual screen that you play the game on. You can adjust the size of the screen, so you don’t have to worry much about things being too small. It’s also important to remember that, because of how Xbox Cloud Gaming works, you may have to wait before being able to play.

So while it’s possible to play Fortnite on your Meta Quest 2 or 3 thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, the experience isn’t entirely ideal. Still, it’s easier now than ever before, and if you don’t have access to a different screen, it works.

