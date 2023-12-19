At this point, Fortnite has been around for a long time. And since its release, the game has created plenty of iconic skins. However, some are a lot easier to acquire than others. Here are the rarest Fortnite skins.

Fortnite’s Rarest Skins

Aerial Assault Trooper

It’s hard to imagine a time before Fortnite had a Battle Pass, but Chapter 1 Season 1 had very limited options when it came to skins. One of the more notable, however, was the Aerial Assault Trooper, which is basically just a soldier wearing a helmet with a star on it. The only way a player can have this skin is if they reached level 15 during the game’s first Season and paid 1,200 V-Bucks.

Renegade Raider

This skin has become sort of a meme in the Fortnite community, and that’s probably because it’s one of the most iconic in the history of the game. Another Chapter 1 Season 1 addition, Renegade Raider doesn’t feature anything flashy, but this look still stood out in the early days of Fortnite. To get this skin, a player had to reach level 20 and shell out 1,200 V-Bucks.

Double Helix

As Fortnite grew in popularity, it had opportunities to be part of console bundles that provided players with a new gaming system, as well as some Battle Royale-related goodies. People who purchased the Nintendo Switch x Fortnite bundle got a Switch, a DLC code for the Double Helix skin, and 1,000 V-Bucks. Unlike the previous skins on this list, however, Double Helix is still obtainable. Unfortunately, you’ll have to drop a lot of cash buying it from a third-party seller.

Related: When Does the Current Fortnite Season End?

Honor Guard

Buying a console to get a Fortnite skin is one thing, but buying a phone to look cool in Battle Royale is another. In order to get the Honor Guard skin, players had to buy the Honor View 20 smartphone, which isn’t a brand many people are familiar with. One knock on this skin is that it’s just a variation of the Overtaker skin, which released in Chapter 5 and cost a whole lot less. That doesn’t make Honor Guard any less rare, though.

Galaxy

Before Epic Games started having problems with Apple, Fortnite was a staple on mobile devices. Samsung Galaxy devices were the first to get the game, though, and people who bought a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 were gifted an incredible skin. And Galaxy is extra rare because future Samsung devices didn’t offer the skin but another one called Glow. So, if you see this skin in Battle Royale, you’ll know the person behind the avatar doesn’t mess with Apple products.

Eon

The final entry on this rarest Fortnite skins list was part of another bundle, but it’s not one from this generation of consoles. The Eon skin was part of a bundle for the Xbox One S, which became obsolete when the Xbox Series X and S released in 2020. Again, it’s still possible to get this skin, but buying a bundle for an old console that’s going to cost you an arm and a leg doesn’t really seem worth it.

If you’re interested in more Fortnite-related content, here’s a guide on how to get Planks in LEGO Fortnite.