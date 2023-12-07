How to Get Planks in LEGO Fortnite

Planks are an important item that you’ll need early in LEGO Fortnite, so if you’re wondering how to get and make them, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get & Make Planks in LEGO Fortnite

Getting Planks in LEGO Fortnite is relatively straightforward. You’ll need to start by making a Crafting Bench. Once you have that, you’ll unlock the ability to construct a Lumber Mill for 8 Wood and 15 Granite. Since there are a lot of different possible worlds, I can’t tell you exactly where you might find those items. However, if you search near your starting area, you’ll certainly find some. Additionally, you can use equipment to break down the stones and trees near you.

Build the Lumber Mill near your main base. Now, to make Planks in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to use some extra wood. Each Plank costs 1 Wood, and you can make as many as you want, though it may take some time. Early on, I don’t recommend building a second Lumber Mill, but it’s definitely worth considering as you get later into the game. Once processing is done, you can pick your Planks up.

What Are Planks Used For?

Planks have a few different uses in LEGO Fortnite, so I’m not going to go into everything here. However, they’re important for making a lot of objects related to buildings, and they’re essential for making chests for storage, which you’ll want to prioritize. A Small Chest, for example, costs 6 Planks. Due to how many things use Planks early on, you’ll want to keep a steady supply being made through the Lumber Mill.

