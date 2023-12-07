LEGO Fortnite: How Does Hunger Work

Survival is the name of the game when you’re out in the wilderness. Here’s how hunger works in LEGO Fortnite.

How Hunger Works in LEGO Fortnite

As players log into Fortnite‘s new LEGO mode, they’ll likely be overwhelmed by the world. Those familiar with Minecraft will have no problem adapting, but gamers used to dropping into Battle Royale and fighting for wins could struggle initially. One of the most important aspects to remember is that while it’s easy to want to run around and do as much as possible, Minifigures can only take so much and will need to eat if they want to survive.

Located in the top left of the screen, you will see a green dotted circle that will slowly lose dots over time. That represents your hunger, and based on the amount of running and fighting you do, the circle will disappear faster and start to affect your hearts. In order to avoid dying while out looking for rare items or fighting monsters, you’ll want to keep plenty of food on hand.

Related: What Is the Yellow Circle in Fortnite Chapter 5?

How to Get Food in LEGO Fortnite

Thankfully, it is super easy to find food in LEGO Fortnite, but it does take a little bit of effort if you want to replenish your hunger quickly. You can easily find things like berries, pumpkins, and eggs near your village, and those will help with hunger in the short term. However, cooking items on the Grill is the best way to not have to even worry about running out of food on a long expedition.

You can cook two eggs to get a fried egg, or, if you haven’t been as nice to the livestock in your village, you can cook meat. Do that enough times, and you’ll be set for the long haul in LEGO Fortnite.