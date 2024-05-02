If you want to fully trick out your vehicles in Sand Land, you’re going to need a whole lot of Quartz. Here’s where to get Quartz in Sand Land.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Quartz in Sand Land

To get Quartz in Sand Land, you’ll need to buy it or mine it. But it will be a while before you can do either. Despite Quartz being listed as a required material early on, you won’t actually have access to it until about halfway through the game. If you’re knocking out all the side quests in Sand Land, you’ll likely gain the ability to buy the material first. But if you have some patience, you’ll start finding Quartz in abundance after progressing the main quest to a certain point.

Where to Buy Quartz

To purchase Quartz in Sand Land, you’ll first need to complete the “Treasure Trek” side quest, which will become available after starting the “Delivery for the Picchi” main quest. To start “Treasure Trek,” locate the map marker for it atop a Grotto far north in Sand Land’s Tort Region, and head to the Grotto where you’ll find a Peddler named Halvar. Give Halvar one Ancient Copper Coin, which can be found inside any of Sand Land’s ruins, and he’ll move on over to Spino, where he’ll set up a new Trading Post.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once Halvar’s Trading Post is up and running, he’ll start selling Quartz in quantities of four — the perfect amount for unlocking a bot’s second Ex Chip. Each batch of Quartz will cost you one Ancient Copper Coin.

With that said, I don’t fully recommend buying Quartz from Halvar. Ancient Copper Coins are limited, and you can find more Quartz than you’ll know what to do with if you just wait and progress the story a little bit.

Where to Mine Quartz

You’ll find Quartz as a mineable material from breakable ore veins all over Forest Land, which will become accessible during the “To Forest Land!” main quest. I say “mineable,” but really, you’ll just use your fists to punch Quartz and other mineral-based salvageable materials into existence. You’ll know these ore veins as the same shiny gem-like formations embedded in rocky walls throughout Sand Land.

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, not every ore vein in Forest Land will contain Quartz. In fact, Quartz seems to be a somewhat rare material drop in most instances. But there are certain places where Quartz is much more likely to appear, such as atop cliffs and inside hidden caves and grottoes. You’ll know you’ve found some Quartz if the rock fragments that drop from whatever ore you obliterated are purple.

What is Quartz Used For in Sand Land?

Quartz is one of the materials needed to unlock the second Ex Chip slot on vehicles in Sand Land. And as far as I can tell, that is the material’s only real use. However, if you’re hard-up for cash, you can also sell your Quartz to any respectable Peddler for 20 Zenni apiece.

Of course, if you’re trying to unlock that second chip slot, you’ll also need the following materials:

B-Grade Meter x8

B-Grade Cable x4

Standard Meter x8

Standard Cable x4

Quartz x4

Magnet x2

Most of these materials are common drops from enemy vehicles, and, aside from Quartz, all of these materials can be crafted using common ingredients at a Workshop. Magnet is the only material you may have some trouble getting ahold of, but if you’ve upgraded Spino’s Workshop, you can trade in three Old Iron Ingots for one Magnet.

And that’s how to get Quartz in Sand Land. If you want to learn more about vehicle parts, check out our guides on building some of Sand Land’s vehicles, including the Dirt Buggy and Battle Armor.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more