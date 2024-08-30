All Behind the Scenery Quests in Visions of Mana Listed

One of the main side quest varieties in Visions of Mana is the Behind the Scenery series, where Val and the alms need to find a certain location hidden somewhere on the map. Here’s how you can complete all of these quests in sequence.

Where to Find All Behind the Scenery Quests Locations in Visions of Mana

There are two quests in the Behind the Scenery series, and they must be completed in order. They’re both found during Chapter 1, and you’ll eventually come across them if you’re diving into all of the side quests that appear throughout this portion of the game. Both quests are obtained from Traveler Fiona.

Behind the Scenery 1

You can find the first Behind the Scenery quest in Longren, the Vale of Wind. Speak with Fiona at the top of the village, next to the armor merchant, to grab the quest. She asks you to find the picture location in Aery Village. You can tag it as your main quest to show its location right away.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The area is located at the top of a waterfall. But to reach it, you need to go through the road below passing across the wooden bridge on the way. Follow the road shown in the circle in the picture below, and you’ll find the exact place once you cross the bridge. Press “Admire the view” to complete the quest. You get 10 Gold Clovers as a reward.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Behind the Scenery 2

The second Behind the Scenery quest is found at the end of Chapter 1, in Rhata Harbor. Speak with Fiona next to the entrance of the harbor. This time, she’s at the east portion of the harbor, above the vendors and close to the Meridian. If you started the main event in the zone (Careena being accused of stealing the key), you’ll need to complete that before proceeding with Fiona’s quest.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

She asks you to find the picture’s location in Fallow Strape, and it follows the same rules as before. The location is to the southwest on the map, next to a treasure chest and an Elemental Altar. This one’s pretty easy to reach compared to the first one, and you can run directly to it from the Meridian. Climb up the small cliff to appreciate the view. You get 20 Gold Clovers for completing this one.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the Scenery 3

Fiona has now traveled to Illystana, but you’ll only be able to find her there after starting Chapter 5. She can be found by the port to the west side of the town, and asks you to find yet another location from a picture.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The location is in Illystana itself, so you won’t need to go far with this one. The area is on the terrace behind Niccolo’s shop, looking directly at the royal palace. As usual, position yourself correctly and Admire the View to call for Fiona and get your rewards, which are x30 Gold Clovers.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the Scenery 4

Fiona hasn’t left the city yet, and has another painting for you to decipher the location. This time you’ll need to visit Pritta Ridge, so go with the Meridian next to Luka Ruins.

Climb down from the ruins to find the correct position next to a cliff. Your character cannot be too close to the edge, but a small step in the right direction will let you call Fiona once again. Once again, your reward will be Gold Clovers, 40 of them to be precise.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the Scenery 5

Fiona is still around, so talk with her one more time to get a new picture to discover. The third and final picture from Illystana is in Ahrvet’s Pasture, so head there from the Dura Gorge teleport.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Take a few steps back to position yourself like in the picture, being able to see the whole Pasture sight. Admire the View and speak with Fiona to get x50 Gold Clover.

Behind the Scenery 6

During Chapter 7, Fiona will travel to the Free City of Tsaata, as she mentioned during her previous quest. She can be found west of the city, and has yet another painting to show you. And as you may guess, its location is quite close to where you are currently.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The sixth picture in the collection takes you to Khawsia Moors, on a cliff where you can look directly at Tatoh Temple. The exact spot is on the lower level of that cliff, so position yourself correctly like in the image to Admire the View and get your rewards. You get x60 Gold Clovers.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the Scenery 7

Fiona has now traveled to Gudju, the Earth Village, so hop on Flammie to pay her another visit. She’s very easy to find this time around, as she’s next to the bridge in the center of the village. She asks you to locate yet another painting location in the Zawhak Desert, but there’s a catch.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll need to open the Ancient Ruins of Zawhak Desert room by defeating all of the surrounding monsters to reach the area she’s looking for. This doesn’t mean defeating the final guardian monster and claiming the Ultimate Weapon it hides, but you might as well do it since you’re already here. Position yourself currently in front of the dunes and the rocky formations to Admire the View and get your rewards. You guessed it, x70 Gold Clovers.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the Scenery 8

The final quest takes us back to Illystana, once again. You need to have defeated the Benevodon of Water for it to appear. Fiona will be in the same place as she was before, so head to the same usual location as always. You know how it works by now. You get a painting, this time depicting the Charred Passage.

Head back to the zone and find the correct place near the beach, very close to the first Meridian available in the area. You cannot be too close to the edge to Admire the View, but once you do, Fiona will appear for the last time. Yes, this was finally the end! You get the Love’s Light Ability for all of your hard work. It restores 5% HP to the whole party after winning a battle, making it useful for grinding.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

These are some of the sequential quests available in the game, and the easy rewards are worth your time. Gold Clovers are extremely useful for leveling the various classes we got in the game, so don’t be afraid to use them as you need.

Visions of Mana is available for PC, Xbox and Playstation.

