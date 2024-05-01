How to Get & Build a Dirt Buggy in Sand Land

When you gotta go fast but want some extra firepower in your rear, you’re going to want a Dirt Buggy at the ready. Here’s how to get and build a Dirt Buggy in Sand Land.

How to Get a Dirt Buggy in Sand Land

You’ll unlock the ability to build a Dirt Buggy in Sand Land after you’ve obtained parts for one, along with a Dirt Buggy frame, which can be found in a few different ways. The earliest way I was able to obtain a Dirt Buggy Frame was by completing the Reckless Outlaw Utch bounty. It’s an early bounty starting around level 11 and only requires you to progress the main quest a little ways to unlock.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can also get a Dirt Buggy frame by finishing the Race Reg: Desert Bike Race within the 01:40.000 time limit. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to reach this race until the North Marhan Checkpoint opens after finishing “The Legendary Spring” main quest, which is about halfway into the game.

Where to Get Dirt Buggy Parts in Sand Land

To get Dirt Buggy parts in Sand Land, you’ll need to craft them. You can find some Dirt Buggy parts inside chests lying around Sand Land, but they’re few and far between and difficult to find. Instead, there are five Dirt Buggy Blueprints found around Sand Land, which will allow you to craft some new parts:

Dirt Buggy Blueprint 1: Sold at Halvar’s Trading Post in Spino after completing the Treasure Trek side quest.

Dirt Buggy Blueprint 2: Finish Race Reg: Cliffs Buggy Race (Novice) within 00:31:000.

Dirt Buggy Blueprint 3: Finish Race Reg: Cliffs Buggy Race (Intermediate) within 01:09:000.

Dirt Buggy Blueprint 4: Sold at Halvar’s Trading Post in Spino after completing the Treasure Trek side quest.

Dirt Buggy Blueprint 5: Sold by a traveling Peddler west of Cygna Camp in Sand Land’s Bahns Region.

Optional parts for the Dirt Buggy seem especially hard to come by. If you’re having trouble finding one, you can purchase an Optional Crash Armor part from the Vulture Nest Junk Store in Spino after completing the Serious Settler side quest.

Best Dirt Buggy Build in Sand Land

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best Dirt Buggy builds are ones that take advantage of the vehicle’s maneuverability. Its limited forward-facing weapons usually make its combat utility quite situational, but when you’re up against equally speedy enemies, the Dirt Buggy is often the best option with its ease of mobility combined with its high speed.

Primary Weapon: Incendiary Rocket Launcher

Secondary Weapon: 7mm Machine Gun

Engine: Horizontal Single Cylinder Engine

Suspension: Stabilizer II

Options: Crash Armor

Ex Chip 1: HEP Ammo Chip (Missle/Rocket)

Ex Chip 2: Power+ Chip (Machine Gun)

When using the Dirt Buggy offensively, I recommend sticking to incendiary rockets. There are stronger rockets available for the Dirt Buggy, but unless you’re a crack shot while zooming around, those rockets will likely whiff more often than not. The incendiary aspect will spread fire along the ground, lending the rockets hazardous AoE damage even when they miss. When you’re not spreading fire with your rockets, use the Dirt Buggy’s drift to line up your shot and unload your Machine Gun on your enemy.

When it comes to Engines and Suspensions, you’ll want balanced options that will retain the Dirt Buggy’s high speed while balancing its boost. This will come in handy as you track your enemies and the terrain in both fights and races.

And that’s how you get and build a Dirt Buggy in Sand Land. If you’re looking for more vehicle and bot builds, next check out our guide on Sand Land’s Battle Armor.

Sand Land is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

