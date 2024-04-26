Players excited about an upcoming release usually pre-order the game, and sometimes, there are rewards that come along with that. However, not every game makes accessing pre-order bonuses easy. Here’s how to claim pre-order bonuses in Sand Land.

How to Claim Pre-Order Bonuses in Sand Land

If you load up Sand Land for the first time and expect to have access to all of your pre-order bonuses, you’re going to be sorely disappointed. They don’t become available until you unlock Ann’s Garage in Spino, which is going to take you a couple of hours. You’ll know you’re getting close when you steal a tank from the Royal Army, and that’s probably for the best because most of the pre-order bonuses only work with vehicles.

Depending on which edition of Sand Land you bought, you’re going to get different pre-order bonuses. Anyone who buys the game will get cosmetic skins for their vehicles, and those who grab the Digital Deluxe version or Collector’s Edition will get some furniture, as well as some weapons for the tank.

After you talk to Ann inside of her Garage, she’ll offer to fix up the tank, and a list of all of your pre-order bonuses will appear. It’s pretty hard to miss, so don’t worry about losing out on anything. You can also just go through your inventory at any point after this and stare at everything all those hard-earned dollars got you. However, keep in mind that some of the items will only be accessible after a few vehicle upgrades.

Sand Land is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you’re interested in more, here’s whether the game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

