How To Unlock the JAK Deathmarch in MW3 & Warzone

A new set of Weekly Challenges has been released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The reward for completing the challenges is the JAK Deathmarch, which turns the BAL-27 into a burst-fire monster.

Unlocking the JAK Deathmarch in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Deathmarch is an Aftermarket Part that can be unlocked by completing the week six Weekly Challenges in MW3, Zombies, or Warzone. If you’ve unlocked any other Aftermarket Part through the Weekly Challenges system, then you already know how to unlock the JAK Deathmarch.

The JAK Deathmarch. Screenshot by The Escapist

For anyone who needs a refresher, though, you need to complete five out of the 21 total challenges available in week six of Season 5. There are seven challenges each in week five for multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale. You can complete the challenges in any game mode you want or combine challenges across all three modes. For example, you could complete two challenges in multiplayer, one in Zombies, and two in battle royale. This equals five and would earn you the JAK Deathmarch. Alternatively, completing all five in multiplayer or battle royale works just as well.

You’re able to view all of your Weekly Challenges by going to the challenges tab and then selecting “Weekly.” Once you’re done with your five challenges, you can equip the BAL-27 in the Gunsmith and select the Conversion Kit section of the loadout. Here, equip the JAK Deathmarch and you’re ready to go.

What is the JAK Deathmarch in MW3 and Warzone?

The JAK Deathmarch is only equippable on the BAL-27 and makes the assault rifle a three-round burst instead of fully automatic. The part also makes the BAL-27 shoot lasers instead of regular bullets, so you’re going into the future with this attachment.

With the JAK Deathmarch equipped, the BAL-27 is extremely accurate and has a high damage range, but its mobility is lacking. I suggest equipping some mobility attachments and an optic on your loadout to complement the JAK Deathmarch, but the choice is yours. The JAK Deathmarch is fantastic to use in either MW3 or Warzone, so it’s worth using right away.

