Sand Land, based on the manga of the same name, is nearly here, casting you as mini-devil Beelzebub. But do you have to buy this action RPG, or is it on Microsoft’s subscription service? If you’re wondering whether Sand Land is on Game Pass, here’s the answer.

Is Sand Land on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Sand Land is not on Game Pass, at least not at launch. There’s the possibility that it will, at some point, arrive on Xbox Game Pass. Plenty of games launch as full-priced solo titles and then end up on Xbox Game Pass at a later date, which is handy if you missed out on those games the first time.

But Sand Land is not launching on Microsoft’s service, so you won’t be able to play it for free right away. And unlike EA and Ubisoft, Bandai Namco does not have its own subscription service, so you can’t play the game that way, either. There are other game-based subscription services out there, though.

Is Sand Land on PlayStation Plus?

So, what about PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium? Sony’s service gets fewer Day 1 releases than Microsoft’s, but there are still some that make their way over. However, the same story applies here – Sand Land is not on PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium.

So, with Sand Land not available on any subscription services at launch, the only way to play it is to buy or borrow it from a friend who’s willing to share. That means the answer to whether Sand Land is on Game Pass is no, it’s not.

Sand Land releases on April 26, 2024 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you’re interested in other Akira Toriyama-related content, here’s where you can read every one of his series.

