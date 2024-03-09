Where Can I Read Every Akira Toriyama Series?

On March 1st 2024, legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama passed away from a blood clot in his brain. Toriyama was among the most prolific authors of his generation and created several classic manga. In honor of his passing, here are the ways you can read all of Akira Toriyama’s major works.

Where Can I Read Dr. Slump?

Dr. Slump was Akira Toriyama’s breakout manga. It is a comedy about a young robot girl named Arale getting into a bunch of goofy misadventures, which ran for 18 volumes. The manga is available digitally from Viz.com, with physical volumes available via retailers like Amazon or Barnes & Noble. The manga is out of print, so a complete set is hard to come by, meaning you will most likely need to go to secondhand retailers.

Where Can I Read Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z?

Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z are the most popular series made by Akira Toriyama. The story of Son Goku has become one of the most important in all of manga and anime, which means it’s actually very easy to find. Both series can be read at Viz.com with all 42 physical volumes of the series being available from many retailers. While you can buy individual volumes, Viz Big editions of the books combine three volumes into one, or you can go for larger commemorative box sets that contain all of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z respectively in one neat set. A sequel series, Dragon Ball Super, is currently releasing new chapters monthly on Viz.com, with new volumes releasing every handful of months.

Where Can I Read Sand Land?

Sand Land is notable because there are several multimedia projects from the franchise releasing over the next several months, including a game and a new anime series. The series follows a devil named Beelzebub in his search for water in a post-apocalyptic desert. The original manga can be read at Viz.com with a physical volume of the manga being very easy to find at most major retailers.

And that’s where you can read all of the major manga created by Akira Toriyama. The man leaves behind an unparalleled legacy for all otaku. May he rest in peace.