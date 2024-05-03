Wind Breaker Episode 5 Recap & Spoilers

Wind Breaker episode 5 is here and it feels as though we’re really getting into the thick of it now. Episode 4 ended with a bunch of one-one-one fights to look forward to and the Bofurin boys about to cross into enemy territory. What happens in episode 5 though?

What Happens in Wind Breaker Episode 5?

Things kick off with a brief lesson about the area the Shishitoren patrol, which is mostly a pub district. Nirei, despite being not a particularly hotheaded kid, admits he’s tagged along not to actually get involved in a fight, but to learn how to do so, with the aim of eventually being able to at least protect himself. It’s an admirable goal, but one that doesn’t get much time to breathe before everyone goes into an old run-down theater now known as the Ori.

While Umemiya states that the main event is him and Tomiyama throwing down, that hasn’t stopped the Shishitoren lot from holing up here and starting the festivities early. Despite Tomiyama’s over-enthusiasm, its decided that they can’t lead with the captains, and so we get to see Sugishita step up to the plate first against Arima. Well, we say plate, it turns out that fights here are all the rage and quite the artistic endeavor, which means that they’re all played out on a literal stage. Shishitoren certainly win points for style here.

It turns out that Arima fights dirty, but that’s a big old mistake. Sugishita absolutely floors his opponent in an impressive display of overwhelming power, and once everyone stops being stunned, Tomiyama starts clapping and the show must go on. There are plenty of looks exchanged all over the place, and then two Shishitoren lads are sent to move the loser away from the stage. They’re not kind to him, but that seems to be the whole vibe of the school. Sakura then talks some smack and we’re all reminded about how scary Tomiyama is.

Next up is the nervous Kanuma against Suo, the charming eyepatched fighter. Suo compliments Sakura and then heads up to the stage, and we’re treated to our next fight. Suo has major Wing Chun vibes, and after annoying his opponent, proceeds to not only school his opponent physically, but also lecture him while doing so. It’s an impressive show of pure technical skill, and it’s always nice to see the more subtle martial arts make an appearance in a show like this. We then see Tomiyama asleep, and Kanuma starts panicking, loses his head, and then very quickly loses the fight, and then his place in the Shishitoren. With that, the episode is done, and we’re ready for the next battle in the next episode of Wind Breaker.

