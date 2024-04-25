Wind Breaker Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers

Wind Breaker episode 4 is here, so we’ve got your recap and the spoilers from what went down below. This entertaining take on the high school brawler sub-genre of anime has been very solid so far, and we love watching Sakura tsundere his way through everyone he meets.

What Happens in Wind Breaker Episode 4?

Episode 4 kicks off with Sakura and a large chunk of the other Bofurin fighters on the roof of the school, meeting the top dog there: Umemiya. While a lot of us, and certainly Sakura himself, were expecting some monstrous fighter with sixteen arms and the ability to flash step, instead, we’re all treated to a gardener who’s more worried about his plants than anything else. People can be multi-faceted, ya know?

After a brief chat about why the Bofurin and the Shishitoren are likely going to throw down, Umemiya shows himself to be an intensely admirable guy. After reassuring his juniors, Umemiya explains that he agrees with Sakura, and is happy to have him aboard. This is also another chance for Sakura to end up feeling that good old-fashioned found family that we all crave, and acts as a great chance for him to once again tsundere it up.

Things then cut to a reckless Shishitoren fighter called Choji Tomiyama, who’s dragged one of the Bofurin over and decides to declare war using a megaphone. Umemiya then gives a brief glimpse of what appears to be his general bloodlust, and the crew make their way down to meet Tomiyama. Tomiyama seems like a genuine psychopath at this point, and dances around Umemiya while trying to provoke him.

After showing a trail of beaten bodies, the fight gives it a good try at starting. It’s not long before even more Shishitoren members turn up, and they all pick opponents to fight from our beloved Bofurin boys. This is likely going to be a big part of the upcoming season, so place your bets if you want to. We then go back to the cafe where the first couple of episodes are focused, and everyone ends up eating some omelettes to calm themselves down.

Things finish off with a brief talk about how the Shishitoren used to be, a bit of backstory about the gang in general, and then fully ends with the gang getting ready to cross town and throw hands. We’re hyped to see the next episode of Wind Breaker, because the fights have looked great so far, and this is probably going to be where everything really kicks off.

If you’re looking for more after that recap, here’s the complete release schedule for Wind Breaker Season 1. Wind Breaker is available to watch now.

