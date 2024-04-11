Wind Breaker Episode Release Dates and Time

Wind Breaker is finally here bringing schoolyard rivalries to the street and another popular manga to the small screen. You won’t want to miss an episode of this adventure and to make sure that you don’t here is a look at the release dates and times for Wind Breaker.

When Does Wind Breaker Release?

Image via Studio CloverWorks

The first episode of Wind Breaker landed on April 4 and the rest of the season is expected to follow weekly. There will be a total of 12 episodes in this first run so you’ve got plenty of time to enjoy all of the streetfighting action.

To help you keep track of when exactly new episodes will arrive, here is the expected release schedule for Wind Breaker.

Episode Date Episode 1 April 4 Episode 2 April 11 Episode 3 April 18 Episode 4 April 25 Episode 5 May 2 Episode 6 May 9 Episode 7 May 16 Episode 8 May 23 Episode 9 May 30 Episode 10 June 6 Episode 11 June 13 Episode 12 June 20

What Time Do New Episodes of Wind Breaker Release?

You can expect new episodes of Wind Breaker to arrive at 8:30 am PT on Thursdays. This should be consistent throughout the run of the show unless there are any significant changes, but don’t fret! If that happens we’ll be sure to update this post.

Watching Wind Breaker as it airs has never been easier as it will be simulcast on Crunchyroll. This means you won’t need to be worried about spoilers, there’s no delay on when you get the episode and when it arrives in Japan.

