Wind Breaker Episode Release Dates and Time

School's not just about studying.
Published: Apr 11, 2024 07:47 pm
Sakura reaching out in Wind Breaker anime
Screenshot via Studio CloverWorks

Wind Breaker is finally here bringing schoolyard rivalries to the street and another popular manga to the small screen. You won’t want to miss an episode of this adventure and to make sure that you don’t here is a look at the release dates and times for Wind Breaker.

When Does Wind Breaker Release?

Wind Breaker anime series poster art
Image via Studio CloverWorks

The first episode of Wind Breaker landed on April 4 and the rest of the season is expected to follow weekly. There will be a total of 12 episodes in this first run so you’ve got plenty of time to enjoy all of the streetfighting action.

To help you keep track of when exactly new episodes will arrive, here is the expected release schedule for Wind Breaker.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1April 4
Episode 2April 11
Episode 3April 18
Episode 4April 25
Episode 5May 2
Episode 6May 9
Episode 7May 16
Episode 8May 23
Episode 9May 30
Episode 10June 6
Episode 11June 13
Episode 12June 20

What Time Do New Episodes of Wind Breaker Release?

You can expect new episodes of Wind Breaker to arrive at 8:30 am PT on Thursdays. This should be consistent throughout the run of the show unless there are any significant changes, but don’t fret! If that happens we’ll be sure to update this post.

Watching Wind Breaker as it airs has never been easier as it will be simulcast on Crunchyroll. This means you won’t need to be worried about spoilers, there’s no delay on when you get the episode and when it arrives in Japan.

If you’re looking for more Wind Breaker you can always read the manga. Alternatively, if you just want more anime then take a look at our recommendations for the Spring season here.

