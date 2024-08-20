How Many Sukuna Fingers Has Yuji Eaten in Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna’s fingers are some of the most powerful objects in Jujutsu Kaisen. This becomes immediately obvious in episode one and continues to be one of the driving plot points for the rest of the show. Here’s how many Yuji has eaten so far.

How Many Fingers Has Yuji Eaten in the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime?

At the end of Season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime Yuji has consumed 16 of Sukuna’s 20 fingers. While he ate six of them during the first season, in Season 2 Sukuna gets 10 of them from Jogo powering him up astronomically and giving him temporary control of Yuji’s body.

From here there are four fingers left in the wild, however, it isn’t clear as to where they are all located. If you want to know the answer to these questions then you can read ahead, as most of the fingers have surfaced in the manga.

How Many Fingers Has Yuji Eaten in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

Warning: This Answer Will Include Major Spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga.

As of Chapter 266 of Jujutsu Kaisen, it seems that Sukuna has recovered 19 of his fingers with one seemingly strung up and hidden inside a building. While this finger has been shown it isn’t yet clear what the purpose of this final finger is, but given the series is ending we should all know soon.

After transferring himself from Yuji into Megumi’s body by feeding him a finger Sukuna has managed to consume most of his missing fingers and return to his true form. It was suggested that the remaining finger had been fed to Rika to give Yuta Okkotsu the power of Cleave, but that might not be the case, as it seems more likely this was one of Yuji’s fingers, and the final Sukuna finger is still being hidden.

Again, Jujutsu Kaisen is almost over so we expect to see what happens in the final chapters to this last finger. However, in the series so far the finger count is as follows.

16 Sukuna Fingers Consumed in Anime

19 Sukuna Fingers Consumed in Manga

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen via the Viz Media website.

