Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Key Art for Solo Leveling Season 2
Category:
Anime & Manga

All Solo Leveling Arcs In Order

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Mar 3, 2025 08:59 pm

Since January 2024, Solo Leveling has exploded in popularity thanks to its anime adaptation, and with a new influx of fans comes a desire to experience the story from the beginning. If you’re going to get into Solo Leveling, here’s every arc in the series and how to experience them.

Recommended Videos

Every Solo Leveling Arc So Far

Beginning as a light novel in 2016, Solo Leveling has slowly but surely gained more and more popularity as the franchise began to branch out from its roots. In 2018, the series was adapted into a manhwa, which has its own slightly unique take on the source material. Then last year we received the anime adaptation, and during the Winter of 2025, the second season of the anime debuted and will conclude with arguably one of the series’ strongest arcs yet.

But if you’re getting into Solo Leveling for the first time, you may be taken aback at just how many arcs there are given that the series only has slightly over a dozen volumes. So we’re going to list each arc of the series for you in sequential order, as well as let you know how long each arc is. This means that we’ll be comparing the light novel, manhwa, and anime adaptations, so you have a general feel for how long each arc lasts in each medium.

With that said, here’s every Solo Leveling arc so far, in sequential order:

ArcLight Novel ChaptersManhwa ChaptersAnime Episodes
D-Rank Dungeon ArcChapters 1-7Chapters 1-10Episodes 1-3
Reawakening ArcChapters 8-12Chapters 11-12Episode 3
Instant Dungeon ArcChapters 13-16Chapters 13-17Episodes 3-4
Dungeon & Lizards ArcChapters 17-24Chapters 18-24Episodes 5-6
Dungeon & Prisoners ArcChapters 25-35Chapters 25-34Episodes 7-9
Yoo Jinho Raid Party ArcChapters 36-45Chapters 35-37Episode 10
Job Change ArcChapters 46-55Chapters 38-45Episodes 11-12
Red Gate ArcChapters 56-64Chapters 46-55Episodes 13-14
Demon Castle ArcChapters 65-75Chapters 56-61Episode 15
Retesting Rank ArcChapters 75-79Chapters 61-64Episode 16
Hunters Guild Gate ArcChapters 80-92Chapters 65-75Episodes 16-18
Return To Demon Castle ArcChapters 93-110Chapters 76-89Episodes 18-21
Jeju Island ArcChapters 111-127Chapters 90-107Episodes 21-25
Recruitment ArcChapters 127-135Chapters 108-110N/A
Ahjin Guild ArcChapters 136-150Chapters 111-122N/A
Double Dungeon ArcChapters 150-164Chapters 123-131N/A
Japan Crisis ArcChapters 165-182Chapters 132-139N/A
International Guild Conference ArcChapters 183-199Chapters 140-149N/A
Monarch Wars ArcChapters 200-224Chapters 150-166N/A
Final Battle ArcChapters 225-243Chapters 167-177N/A
EpilogueChapters 244-270Chapters 178-179N/A
Academy ArcN/AChapters 180-200N/A

Which Version Of Solo Leveling Is Best?

If you were going to engage with only one version of Solo Leveling, then there are a few things to consider. First, while the light novels came first, the manhwa and anime both were able to generate a lot of excitement because of their action scenes, which are a whole lot easier to convey thanks to the visuals of both mediums as opposed to the light novels’ more descriptive prose. However, the light novel does go into a lot more detail about individual characters, way more than either the manhwa or the anime, which does a lot to help elevate the cast given that they’re rather paper-thin in those later adaptations.

So if you’re going into Solo Leveling for the story, stick with the light novel. If you want action, then I would say stick with the manhwa and its better-paced action scenes. Sure, the anime is pretty, but the manhwa is prettier.

Post Tag:
Solo Leveling
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content