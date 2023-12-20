When the Next Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter Releases

While Dragon Ball Super may seemingly be at an end with the impending arrival of Dragon Ball Daima, the manga has still been going on, with new chapters releasing monthly. If you’re wondering when the next chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga releases, then we’ve got you covered.

At the time of this article’s most recent update, the most recent English-language chapter of Dragon Ball Super is Chapter 100, which brings an end to the manga’s adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film that released in 2022. That released on Dec. 20, 2023.

As Dragon Ball Super is a monthly manga, the next chapter is slated for January. The actual date for the next chapter in English isn’t appearing in the Viz Media app yet, and there’s generally a lag of a few days. However, @DBSHype on X, who has been a reliable source of information in the past, has said Dragon Ball Super‘s next chapter will release on Jan. 18, 2024. That being said, it’s not totally clear from the post if that’s the English or Japanese release date. It’s possible the English will likely be a few days after, since it almost always happens on the 19 or 20 of the month.

This article will be updated when the official release date in English is announced.

Related: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Announced During The Game Awards

What Happened Most Recently in Dragon Ball Super?

If you’ve seen Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, you’ll know pretty well what’s been going on in the manga. A Gohan and Piccolo-centric arc, the manga saw the duo taking on Commander Magenta, a villain attempting to revive the Red Ribbon Army from the original Dragon Ball. He received help from Dr. Hedo, the grandson of Dr. Gero, who created the Androids. Of course, this led to a new version of Cell, Cell Max, entering the fray.

Gohan and Piccolo both accessed new transformations, and in his “Beast” form, the former obliterated Cell Max. Plus, in a special little scene, Vegeta successfully beat Goku for the first time while training on Beerus’ planet, which is great for him! So as for what happens next, well, we’ll just have to wait and see in the next exciting chapter of Dragon Ball Super.