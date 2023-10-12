New Dragon Ball Anime Announced for 2024

Dragon Ball Daima, a new series based on Akira Toriyama’s beloved manga series, is set to release in fall 2024.

X user @dbshype posted a video from New York Comic Con showing the teaser for Dragon Ball Daima, which features Sheron, as well as Goku and Vegeta becoming children, which is giving me major Dragon Ball GT vibes. You can watch the video below, though fair warning: There’s a lot of swearing and shouting. You can’t really hear the trailer, so I recommend keeping your sound off to save your ears.

No specific release date for Dragon Ball Daima was given beyond fall 2024. More information is set to be revealed sooner rather than later. However, @dbshype was able to confirm that Toriyama is involved in the production.

Created by Toriyama, Dragon Ball began serialization in 1984. Since then, the franchise has grown into one of the most popular anime series of all time, with various films, tie-in video games, and other media. I myself am a massive fan of the Dragon Ball franchise, like so many other men my age, and credit it with getting me into the world of anime. I’ve covered it pretty extensively at other outlets, and you better believe I’m going to do that here at The Escapist until they tell me politely, but firmly, to stop.

The news, though, may come as a disappointment to some fans. Dragon Ball Super, which aired from 2015 until 2018, was generally well-received by fans. However, it seems now like the series is unlikely to ever return. It also appears that many of the stories that have since taken place in the manga, like an arc involving the deadly intergalactic villain Moro, will not end up getting adapted for the screen, at least not yet.

Dragon Ball Daima is slated for release in fall 2024.