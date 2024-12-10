Sony Allegedly Pausing Spider-Man Universe Movies After Kraven The Hunter

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is facing an unclear future with the upcoming release of Kraven the Hunter scheduled for December 2024. The franchise started in 2018 with Venom, which did moderately well at the box office and continued with films like Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, the reactions to Morbius and Madame Web were much less favorable, which has affected the overall direction of the franchise.

We still don’t have a complete picture of how well Venom: The Last Dance performed financially, but this will likely influence future decisions. Right now, no new SSU movies have been announced after Kraven the Hunter.

Reports from a film agent given to The Wrap say that Sony is concentrating on projects more closely related to Spider-Man. This includes a fourth movie in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series scheduled for 2026 and the much-awaited Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. There’s also a TV series called Spider-Man Noir in the works with Nicolas Cage, highlighting this planning shift.

Several SSU projects, such as films about characters like El Muerto, Hypno-Hustler, and Jackpot, are still being worked on but don’t have specific release dates or significant updates. The future of announced TV shows like Silver & Black and Silk: Spider Society also seems unclear.

Knull, a strong Symbiote creator, is introduced as a major threat in Venom: The Last Dance, similar to Thanos. This brings up questions about what it means for the current pause in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Since no new projects have been announced, it’s unclear what will happen with Knull next, but some people are guessing he might crossover into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has had a hard time being as successful as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This struggle may be leading Sony to rethink its approach. One possible way forward could be to work more closely with Marvel Studios, which would help blend SSU characters into the larger MCU. This collaboration could be beneficial for both, giving Sony a piece of the MCU’s success and giving Marvel Studios a chance to include more Spider-Man-related characters.

