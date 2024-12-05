James Gunn Reveals Guardians of the Galaxy Spin Offs That Almost Happened

James Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and is now co-CEO of DC Studios. He commented on a few things related to Marvel and his upcoming projects.

Gunn confirmed that he won’t be directing any more Guardians films, but he expects to be credited as a producer for any future projects with the team. He also mentioned that he supports the cast in their future projects and has talked to some of them about possible roles in the DC Universe.

James Gunn talked about the chance of Dave Bautista playing Bane, a role Bautista had shown interest in before. Gunn mentioned that Bautista’s current career path and physical changes could make this casting less likely. He also expressed a wish for Bautista to play a different character and emphasized that he wanted to work with him again.

James Gunn mentioned that at least three different spin-offs related to the Guardians of the Galaxy were thought about at different times. One idea was a spin-off focusing on the Ravagers, another one looked at the Legendary Star-Lord, which was hinted at in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The third idea was about Rocket and Groot, but that story ended up being the main part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn originally wanted to tell Rocket’s story in a separate project first.

The future of the spin-offs featuring Legendary Star-Lord and the Ravagers is uncertain. These projects seem less likely to happen with James Gunn having left Marvel Studios. There’s no clear update on what Marvel Studios plans to do with the Legendary Star-Lord story since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 came out, and no official announcements have been made.

James Gunn also weighed in on Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, saying, “I thought it was a smart move. I was excited about it and I also love Robert. I think that’s cool. It’s a great idea and there’s nobody better than him.”

