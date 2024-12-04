Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Disney
Category:
News
Movies & TV
Movies and TV

Kid Loki Actor Jack Veal Gives Happy Update To Homeless Situation

Image of Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 01:13 pm

Seventeen-year-old actor Jack Veal, who is known for his roles in Marvel’s Loki, My Name Is Lenny, and The End of the F*ing World, recently opened up about his experiences with homelessness on social media. However, there seems to be a hopeful update.

Recommended Videos

Veal described a tough childhood filled with physical and emotional abuse at home. It was bad enough that he could no longer live there. Additionally, he has struggled with mental health issues, including autism and ADHD, and is awaiting a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and psychosis. After his grandfather became seriously ill, he couldn’t live with his grandparents anymore, which left him without a stable place to stay.

Related: James Gunn Sets the Record Straight on the Batman Cancellation

At one point, Veal reported living in a damaged trailer located two hours away from his job and having trouble getting help from social services. To raise awareness about the difficulties vulnerable young people faced and criticize the lack of support he received, he shared his story on TikTok, which went viral. It’s one of those stories that makes you question why it’s hard for a minor to get help from the government.

Disney

After gaining attention online, Veal received a call from social services to schedule a meeting about foster care and housing support. This sounds like the service was strong-armed to do their jobs and take care of the minor. He expressed gratitude for the support he got from the online community, believing their efforts helped him get assistance.

Related: Venom: The Last Dance’s Symbiote Identities Were Revealed

The positive outcome shows that public pressure can encourage social services to take action when they’re supposed to. However, there are still ongoing concerns about the issues within social care systems and the need for better support for vulnerable youth. It is unfortunate that not everyone can call the public to get what they are owed by the government.

There has been no update since Veal revealed he received a call, but the future is hopeful.

Post Tag:
Loki
Loki Season 2
Marvel
mcu
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar, better known as Aggy, has written for over a dozen websites as a reviewer, news writer, guides writer, editor, managing editor, and lead of social, and more. He has a degree in computer animation, a few books, and a game published by Tales. He's been a journalist for almost four years, and he mostly just writes Entertainment and Gaming news for Escapist.
twitter