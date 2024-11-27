James Gunn Sets the Record Straight on the Batman Cancellation

Recent rumors about the future of Matt Reeves’ The Batman series made James Gunn, the head of DC Studios, step in to clarify the studio’s plans. People started speculating about whether The Batman Part II might be canceled after creating DC Studios and announcing a new Batman project called The Brave and the Bold.

There have been worries about having different versions of Batman in movies at the same time. These rumors seem to arise from concerns about the clash between Reeves’ independent Batman trilogy and the plan to introduce a new Batman in the broader DC Universe. Gunn made it clear that The Batman Part II hasn’t been canceled.

He said on Threads that if such a big decision were made, it would be announced to everyone. He also mentioned that he has always supported Reeves’ work and is looking forward to the script for The Batman Part II.

Like why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was canceled it would be canceled. Who has time for charades? I’ve been one of Matt’s biggest cheerleaders for years – since Cloverfield and the Apes’ movies. We are eagerly awaiting his script. – James Gunn

The success of The Batman movie at the box office and with critics shows that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to keep the franchise going. There have been mixed messages about the future of the Batman franchise directed by Reeves, but Gunn has clarified multiple times that the studio is committed to him and his vision for the character.

This method makes sure that every project fits with what DC Studios wants to create. The studio is currently working on the script for The Brave and the Bold. The timeline for The Batman Part II, which is set to come out on October 2, 2026, depends on finishing a good screenplay. DC Studios is not just approving projects; they are also giving feedback on spin-offs like The Penguin and looking into turning Reeves’ canceled Arkham TV series into a project for the DC universe.

