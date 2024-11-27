Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Warner Bros
Category:
News
Movies & TV
Movies and TV

James Gunn Sets the Record Straight on the Batman Cancellation

Image of Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar
|

Published: Nov 27, 2024 04:44 pm

Recent rumors about the future of Matt Reeves’ The Batman series made James Gunn, the head of DC Studios, step in to clarify the studio’s plans. People started speculating about whether The Batman Part II might be canceled after creating DC Studios and announcing a new Batman project called The Brave and the Bold.

Recommended Videos

There have been worries about having different versions of Batman in movies at the same time. These rumors seem to arise from concerns about the clash between Reeves’ independent Batman trilogy and the plan to introduce a new Batman in the broader DC Universe. Gunn made it clear that The Batman Part II hasn’t been canceled.

Related: Carrie-Anne Moss Confirms Her MCU Status

He said on Threads that if such a big decision were made, it would be announced to everyone. He also mentioned that he has always supported Reeves’ work and is looking forward to the script for The Batman Part II.

Like why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was canceled it would be canceled. Who has time for charades? I’ve been one of Matt’s biggest cheerleaders for years – since Cloverfield and the Apes’ movies. We are eagerly awaiting his script. – James Gunn

The success of The Batman movie at the box office and with critics shows that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to keep the franchise going. There have been mixed messages about the future of the Batman franchise directed by Reeves, but Gunn has clarified multiple times that the studio is committed to him and his vision for the character.

Related: James Gunn Finally Opens Up About Waller Series

This method makes sure that every project fits with what DC Studios wants to create. The studio is currently working on the script for The Brave and the Bold. The timeline for The Batman Part II, which is set to come out on October 2, 2026, depends on finishing a good screenplay. DC Studios is not just approving projects; they are also giving feedback on spin-offs like The Penguin and looking into turning Reeves’ canceled Arkham TV series into a project for the DC universe.

Post Tag:
DC
DC Universe
movie and tv
The Batman
The Batman - Part II
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar, better known as Aggy, has written for over a dozen websites as a reviewer, news writer, guides writer, editor, managing editor, and lead of social, and more. He has a degree in computer animation, a few books, and a game published by Tales. He's been a journalist for almost four years, and he mostly just writes Entertainment and Gaming news for Escapist.
twitter