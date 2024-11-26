Carrie-Anne Moss Confirms Her MCU Status

Carrie-Anne Moss, who is famous for playing Trinity in The Matrix series, has talked about the chance of coming back as her Marvel character, Jeri Hogarth. She first played Hogarth in the Netflix show Jessica Jones in 2015. Although she likes the character, Moss thinks it’s unlikely she’ll return.

She mentioned that she doesn’t really know what’s happening in the Marvel world right now and is focusing on other things. While she enjoyed playing Hogarth, she doesn’t expect to be asked to return based on her feelings about it.

Hogarth is a tough and practical lawyer who has appeared in multiple Marvel series on Netflix. She first appeared in Jessica Jones and then went on to appear in Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. Her story wrapped up in the third season of Jessica Jones, where she dealt with the challenges of having ALS.

Moss told The Direct, ” loved playing her. I really don’t pay much attention [to] what’s happening with that whole universe. I loved playing her, one of my favorite roles I’ve ever played. I would, of course, love to play her again, but I don’t see that. I’m pretty intuitive. I don’t feel that coming my way. But I don’t know.”

Moss’s depiction of Hogarth was well-received, with fans liking the character’s depth and strength. Her role in the connected storylines of the Netflix Marvel series helped to strengthen her place in that part of the Marvel universe.

The return of characters from the Netflix series brings up the possibility of bringing back others, like Hogarth. Although Moss has suggested it’s unlikely, the ever-changing Marvel Cinematic Universe allows for surprises. Marvel Studios has shown they are open to bringing in characters from older Marvel projects that aren’t part of the MCU. For example, they want to add familiar Marvel characters to the MCU, including characters from previous movie franchises like the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

