Milhouse VA Pamela Hayden is Leaving The Simpsons

Pamela Hayden, a longtime voice actress for The Simpsons, is retiring after 35 years. At 70 years old, she is most known for voicing Milhouse Van Houten, Bart Simpson’s unlucky friend.

Her last episode will air on November 24, 2024, during the Treehouse of Horror. Besides Milhouse, Hayden also voiced characters like Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, and Malibu Stacy.

Hayden shared her thankfulness for being part of the long-running animated show, saying, “It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show.” Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, complimented Hayden’s portrayal of Milhouse, pointing out how she made the character funny and relatable. He also mentioned that the show will be looking for someone new to take on her roles.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said, “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her.” It must be a lot to lose such a vital team member, but it’s clear that there was always love there.

Milhouse first appeared in a Butterfinger commercial in 1989. The creator, Matt Groening, named him after Richard Nixon, thinking it was a very unlucky name for a kid. Milhouse has poor eyesight and is often the main target of jokes and bullying, especially from a character named Nelson Muntz. His adventures are usually pretty wild, like being wrongly listed on America’s Most Wanted or having Bart Simpson trade his soul. Some of which are shown in an Instagram video dedicated to the actress.

Even though the show will keep going without her, the impact she made as the voice of Milhouse and other favorite characters will always be remembered. Finding someone to replace her will be a big challenge, as she has a special talent for her roles, so we wish her nothing but happiness.

