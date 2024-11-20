Taylor Lautner Is Still Team Jacob With Twilight Ending Claims

Taylor Lautner, known for his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight saga, recently participated in a viral TikTok trend. He reignited the long-standing Team Edward versus Team Jacob debate among fans.

Lautner’s contribution to the trend involved a video showing a scene from Breaking Dawn Part 1 depicting Bella and Edward’s wedding. Text overlaid on the video stated, “Honestly, screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob.” The camera then flipped to reveal Lautner, feigning surprise at being caught. The post quickly gained significant traction, getting millions of likes and essentially going viral.

Lautner’s TikTok post isn’t his first time revisiting his Twilight past. Previously, It’s well known that he almost lost his role after the first film due to the character’s significant transformation from a teenager to a muscular adult. He revealed he had to actively fight to retain the part throughout the franchise.

He also addressed the intense fan rivalry between himself and Robert Pattinson, who portrayed Edward Cullen, commenting that the competition was sometimes difficult. He and Pattinson maintained a professional relationship, but the fans’ intense need for one side to win was a lot to deal with. That could be doubly so when you think about how Lautner’s fiance was once Team Edward.

Growing up, I was also Team Edward. I read all the books twice and saw the movies a few times, the first being almost 10 times. Today, I’m on neither team because there are a lot of issues in that relationship. It doesn’t take Ryan George to see the issues there. Edward is over 100 years old, so he’s a man who was alive through his 20s, 30s, 40s, and onwards. This same man looks 16, too, and is in love with a 16-year-old girl.

Jacob, in the books, doesn’t know the meaning of “no” and even takes things too far by forcing Bella to kiss him multiple times and even threatens to self-harm over her rejection. Both of the men in Bella’s life need therapy.

Still, getting away from the problematic issues of the book, it’s nice to see the movie trend still survives. Lautner always had a great sense of humor and we hope to see it again.

