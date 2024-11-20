One Tree Hill’s Paul Teal’s Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Paul Teal, known for his roles in One Tree Hill and The Staircase, passed away on November 15, 2024, at the age of 35. His partner, Emilia Torello, announced his death on social media, and we finally know the cause.

Teal’s death followed a seven-month battle with Stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. His agency, STW, also confirmed the news to Today, “With heartfelt sorrow, we share the news of the passing of our beloved actor and friend, Paul Teal. He has been an important part of the STW family for over 10 years. His exceptional talent and kind spirit touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The void he leaves behind will be deeply felt.”

Teal’s One Tree Hill role as Josh Avery spanned seven episodes during the show’s seventh season. His other television credits include appearances in The Staircase, Deep Water, Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Descendants: The Rise of Red, Dynasty, Outer Banks, Rust, Good Behavior, and Shots Fired. Beyond television, Teal was active in local theater productions in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Following the announcement of his death, several of Teal’s former co-stars from One Tree Hill shared tributes on social media. These included expressions of grief and remembrance from Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush. Lenz noted their prior collaboration in a 2006 production of The Notebook and her later casting of Teal in an episode of One Tree Hill that she directed.

Neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer, the type of cancer that Teal suffered from, is a less common and often less aggressive form of pancreatic cancer than other types. Stage 4 indicates that the cancer had metastasized to other parts of his body.

Teal’s theatrical experience included productions of Newsies, Sweeney Todd, and Rent. He continued working on The Hunting Wives throughout his illness, with the cast and crew providing support. His partner described him as thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, and loving, emphasizing the profound impact he had on her life and the lives of those who knew him. We hope he rests in peace and send our support to those who knew Teal.

