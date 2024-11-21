Sonic 3’s Mystery Character May Have Been Revealed

There’s a new theory from fans about the post-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It focuses on a character poster of Maddie Wachowski, played by Tika Sumpter, where she is wearing a pink sweater.

Fans have noticed a trend in the previous movies: the color of Maddie’s clothes seems to hint at which character will appear in the post-credits scene. In the first movie, she wore yellow, which matched Tails’ appearance, and in the second movie, her red and black outfit was similar to Shadow’s colors. Because of this pattern, fans believe the pink sweater in Sonic 3 suggests that Amy Rose might appear in the post-credits scene.

This theory gets more support from other signs. Recently, an image from the film seemed to show that a character was digitally erased, leading to speculation about a surprise cameo. Director Jeff Fowler acknowledged the discussions among fans about upcoming characters and hinted that this trend will continue in Sonic 3.

The marketing for the film has consistently revealed new characters from the Sonic games, starting with Tails in the first movie and adding Knuckles and Shadow in the sequel. It makes sense that Amy Rose, a popular character, would be introduced next, following this pattern of adding fan favorites.

Some people think the theory is a stretch, but the matching colors of the clothing and what the director has said give it some credibility. The theory notes that Maddie’s outfits in the character posters have matched up with characters that appeared in the post-credit scenes of the last two films. If this pattern holds, Amy Rose, known for her pink color, seems like the most likely character to appear in a post-credit scene.

There are different ways to understand the situation. While other pink characters are in the Sonic universe, Amy Rose is the most well-known. It’s also possible that the digitally removed character is not Amy Rose. However, we’ll have to watch the movie to know for sure.

