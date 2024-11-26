James Gunn Finally Opens Up About Waller Series

The Waller series, which is connected to Peacemaker and was announced as part of the DC Universe plans in January 2023, is still being actively developed. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed this on Bluesky, responding to fan questions about the project’s status.

Recommended Videos

The show Waller was supposed to come out before the second season of Peacemaker, but it got delayed because of strikes in the industry. James Gunn later explained that Waller will now be released after the second season of Peacemaker. This change, along with casting news for other DC projects like Lanterns and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, made people wonder about the future of the Waller series. However, Gunn’s recent comments have reassured everyone.

Related: Sonic 3’s Mystery Character May Have Been Revealed

The project is still active but is currently in the scripting stage. Actor Steve Agee, who will reprise his role as A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos in “Waller,” recently told Screen Rant that the scripts are not finished yet. Agee mentioned that director James Gunn wants to make sure the scripts are high quality before starting production, which means filming likely won’t begin soon.

James Gunn confirms that Waller is still in development! pic.twitter.com/hLJxdlJv2B — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) November 21, 2024

He also noted that Gunn will let everyone know when filming is set to start once the scripts are ready. This implies that “Waller” might take a while before it’s released. The show will feature Viola Davis returning as Amanda Waller, the powerful leader of A.R.G.U.S.

Related: Milhouse VA Pamela Hayden is Leaving The Simpsons

Amanda Waller is an important character in the DC Universe. She first appeared in the film Suicide Squad in 2016, played by Viola Davis. Davis returned to the role in The Suicide Squad, the first season of Peacemaker, and Black Adam. She is one of the few actors continuing her role as the DC Universe makes changes.

Amanda Waller’s ongoing role in the DC Universe shows that she is an important character in the overall story. She will first appear in an animated series, Creature Commandos, which will premiere on Max in December 2024, before making live-action appearances. This series will be her first appearance in the new DC Universe timeline.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy