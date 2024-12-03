Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Disney
Category:
News
Movies & TV
Movies and TV

The Kid Loki Actor, Jack Veal, Reveals Homelessness & Government Help Issues

Image of Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar
|

Published: Dec 3, 2024 12:25 pm

Jack Veal, an actor famous for playing Kid Loki in the Marvel series Loki, recently shared that he is homeless at just 17 years old. In a video on TikTok, he talked about his challenges with mental health and the tough experiences from his childhood.

Recommended Videos

He shared that he experienced physical and emotional abuse when he was a child, which has greatly affected his life now. Veal also mentioned that he has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD and is being checked for bipolar disorder and psychosis. These mental health issues, along with his tough childhood, have played a role in his current situation.

Related: Venom: The Last Dance’s Symbiote Identities Were Revealed

Veal shared that he can’t live with his grandparents because his “granddad is terminally unwell.” In his post, he said, “I have nowhere else to go, and I need help. Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate. I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.”

In his video, he’s asking people to pay attention to the lack of support from the government for kids in similar situations. He wants viewers to share his story to help spread the word about the support available for vulnerable young people. He stressed that he isn’t looking for money; he just wants to raise awareness and find ways to solve his housing issues.

Related: James Gunn Sets the Record Straight on the Batman Cancellation

Veal’s last appearance on screen was in a 2022 episode of Amazon Prime Video’s The Peripheral. While he gained recognition for his role in Loki, his current situation shows the struggles some young people face with mental health issues, tough family situations, and a lack of support. This highlights how complicated it can be for some people to transition into adulthood. It’s not yet clear how his situation will change due to the video, but all he wants is to call some attention to the situation.

Post Tag:
Loki
Loki Season 2
Marvel
mcu
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar
Jorge A. Aguilar, better known as Aggy, has written for over a dozen websites as a reviewer, news writer, guides writer, editor, managing editor, and lead of social, and more. He has a degree in computer animation, a few books, and a game published by Tales. He's been a journalist for almost four years, and he mostly just writes Entertainment and Gaming news for Escapist.
twitter