The Kid Loki Actor, Jack Veal, Reveals Homelessness & Government Help Issues

Jack Veal, an actor famous for playing Kid Loki in the Marvel series Loki, recently shared that he is homeless at just 17 years old. In a video on TikTok, he talked about his challenges with mental health and the tough experiences from his childhood.

He shared that he experienced physical and emotional abuse when he was a child, which has greatly affected his life now. Veal also mentioned that he has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD and is being checked for bipolar disorder and psychosis. These mental health issues, along with his tough childhood, have played a role in his current situation.

Veal shared that he can’t live with his grandparents because his “granddad is terminally unwell.” In his post, he said, “I have nowhere else to go, and I need help. Social services refuses to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate. I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.”

In his video, he’s asking people to pay attention to the lack of support from the government for kids in similar situations. He wants viewers to share his story to help spread the word about the support available for vulnerable young people. He stressed that he isn’t looking for money; he just wants to raise awareness and find ways to solve his housing issues.

Veal’s last appearance on screen was in a 2022 episode of Amazon Prime Video’s The Peripheral. While he gained recognition for his role in Loki, his current situation shows the struggles some young people face with mental health issues, tough family situations, and a lack of support. This highlights how complicated it can be for some people to transition into adulthood. It’s not yet clear how his situation will change due to the video, but all he wants is to call some attention to the situation.

