Ryan Reynolds Shuts Down Deadpool 4 Hopes

In a recent interview with Andrew Garfield for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Ryan Reynolds mentioned that he probably won’t be doing a fourth Deadpool movie. While he didn’t say he would never play the character again, he prefers Deadpool to be a supporting character in other projects.

In the interview with Variety, he talked about how Deadpool & Wolverine was made. He mentioned being involved in writing and producing it, describing the process as a team effort. However, he also had a major say in the creative direction. Reynolds has hinted that Deadpool’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might change. Although there could still be a Deadpool 4, Reynolds doesn’t seem like he wants it.

Reynolds said, “I see Deadpool as a supporting character much more than he is the center. We center him sometimes because that’s what they want, but you can’t center him unless you take everything away from him… and I don’t think I can do that again.”

There hasn’t been a clear mention of Deadpool showing up in future group films like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Ryan Reynolds hinted that Deadpool could work well as a supporting character. He compared his potential cameo to Wesley Snipes’ return in a small role, suggesting that having a character appear less frequently can actually make them more impactful and appreciated by the audience.

This means Deadpool might show up in movies with other heroes instead. He even mentioned the chance of appearing with Channing Tatum’s character in a film. While Reynolds hasn’t completely closed the door on future appearances, he’s more focused on his family and wants more control over his creative work.

He wants a complete and satisfying experience with the film rather than just a movie that sets up for future ones. This shows that he is changing how he views the franchise, moving away from the usual pattern of constantly making more superhero movies. While he is happy about the success of the Deadpool movies, especially Deadpool & Wolverine, he said that it’s important to find a balance between work and personal life. He feels that the demands of playing the lead role, both during filming and outside of it, currently outweigh the perks for him.

Reynolds explained that making a Deadpool film takes a lot of time, which affects his family life. He highlighted that he wants to be present for his kids and doesn’t want to be an absent father, which is an important reason for his decision.

