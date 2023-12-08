NewsVideo Games

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Announced During The Game Awards

Back in March, a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game was announced. Now, The Game Awards 2023 has revealed the title, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Have a look at the announcement trailer below:

This new fighter takes the “Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels.”

The game has no release date as of yet, but gamers can wishlist it on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
