Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Announced During The Game Awards

Back in March, a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game was announced. Now, The Game Awards 2023 has revealed the title, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Have a look at the announcement trailer below:

This new fighter takes the “Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels.”

The game has no release date as of yet, but gamers can wishlist it on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

