The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour 2022/2023 Finals are currently underway, and kind of out of nowhere, Bandai Namco and Toei Animation announced a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game. The game doesn’t seem to have a final title yet, but if it were to continue the standard numbering, this would be Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4. Bandai Namco is likely to provide more official details, such as available platforms, soon, but right now there is the announcement teaser trailer pulled direct from the stream.

The new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi teaser trailer begins with a CRT TV playing footage from the original series, before transitioning to brand new graphics and Goku turning Super Saiyan Blue. The text “Get Ready for Battle” and then “A New Budokai Tenkaichi Begins” appears on screen, and that’s it. That’s all we have to go off of for the moment.

Whether you want to call this Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 or not, it’s been more than a decade since the franchise was active. The original three games released between 2005 and 2007, and there was a PSP Tag Team game in 2010. What makes this game announcement more surprising is that Arc System Works has already been killing it for a few years with the high-quality fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ; one would have thought this would be the fighting game to get a sequel. Perhaps both will happen in time. In the meantime, I’ll just keep playing Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Stay tuned for more official info from Bandai Namco.