Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have released the launch trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 2, which begins on February 16, 2023 and adds Vegeta as a Raider, along with Saibamen, Nappa, and a Great Ape form to play as in his other phases. Basically, it looks like you will start a game as a Saibaman, level up to become Nappa, level up again to become Vegeta (who hilariously seems to kill Nappa), and level up one more time to become Great Ape Vegeta. Meanwhile, Yajirobi, Chi-Chi, and King Furry are joining The Breakers Season 2 as new Survivor Skins, and a new Rocky Field map is arriving.

Raider Vegeta and Survivor Skins Yajirobi and Chi-Chi will all be available to purchase via TP Tokens when Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 2 starts on February 16. King Furry will be available via a Dragon Tier though. Other new content being added to the game includes Goku (Super Saiyan) and Gohan (Teen) (Super Saiyan) Transpheres via Spirit Siphon, as well as Goku’s Gi (GT), Trunks (Adult)’s Adventure Outfit (GT), Granpa Gohan’s Mask, and Saibaman Plush customization items at the in-game shop. Meanwhile, the Rocky Field map is a free update.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers isn’t necessarily a game you see people talking about every day like Fortnite, but it has a reliable player base. I’ve almost never had difficulty finding a game playing on Nintendo Switch, and I pretty much love this game to death, as a combination of its solid gameplay and fun use of the Dragon Ball IP. I’m extremely excited to take Great Ape Raider Vegeta for a whirl in The Breakers Season 2, if I can afford him.

If you’re looking to hop into the game for the first time now, it’s available on Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.