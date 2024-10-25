Spider-Man 4 Finally Sets Release Date

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is trying to hit the reset button after the messy Phase Four. Agatha All Along is making waves on TV, leaving the movie side in need of some help. Well, Tom Holland is doing his part, as Spider-Man 4 finally has a release date.

Marvel Studios has officially announced that Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters on July 24, 2026. That places it two months after the release of Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise, and one week after Christopher Nolan’s next film, a project Holland is part of.

While Jon Watts helmed the first three movies in the series, there will be a new face behind the camera in Daniel Destin Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are working on the script for Spider-Man 4, and Holland recently let it slip that he’s really excited about the direction they’re taking things.

“It needs work but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland said during an appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast. “I read it 3 weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down, read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room.”

Zendaya’s role in the movie is a bit of a mystery at this point, with her character forgetting all about Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s possible that Holland’s Peter Parker will spend most of the movie trying to find his way back to his friends, but there are sure to be some roadblocks in his way in the form of an iconic Marvel villain or two.

