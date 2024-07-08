Critical Role’s Sam Riegel Reveals Why He’s Been Absent From the Show

Ahead of Critical Role: Downfall, Sam Riegel, the role player and voice actor behind Exandria’s smileist Aeormaton, gave Critters an intimate update on his recent absence from the actual play series.

In a video entitled “It’s Been Awhile,” Riegel opened up about the harrowing tonsil cancer diagnosis and treatment that has kept him away from the Critical Role table. You can watch the video below.

From Ashley Johnson’s work on Blindspot to Bells Hells’ party split, a combination of internal and external factors have contributed to absent stretches from core Critical Role cast members throughout the show’s tenure. While the prolonged period between the death of Riegel’s beloved Fresh Cut Grass and his show-stopping entrance as Braius Doomseed certainly caused some rumblings in the Critter community, Riegel’s absence was ultimately no one’s business but his own. However, Riegel chose to lift the curtain as a means to raise awareness of the preventative measures that can be taken against oropharyngeal carcinoma and to thank those who helped him during his battle and ongoing recovery.

Riegel disclosed that he underwent surgery to remove his tonsil and a portion of his tongue and soft pallet, which meant he had to relearn how to speak and swallow. The role player did not solely disclose these details to explain the slight slurring in his speech noticed by fans after Critical Role’s recent live episode, but more so to emphasize the importance of seeking out a Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. “When I was younger there was no such thing as an HPV vaccine,” Riegel spoke on the widespread virus that can develop into oropharyngeal carcinoma, “So, the big takeaway is, go ask your doctor about that vaccine please.”

After surgery, Riegel endured six weeks of radiation treatment. Though the actor candidly disclosed that both the surgery and radiation treatment “sucked”, he expressed the utmost gratitude and reverence for Dr. Jill Mazza, Dr. Uttam Sinha, Dr. Adam Garsa, Dr. Tamashiro, Dr. Jan, and all the medical professionals who helped with his diagnosis and recovery. Friends and family likewise played a crucial role in aiding Riegel throughout this ordeal, though the Critical Role cast member explained that he still has “many more months before I will be 100%”.

July’s Critical Role: Downfall will continue to grant Riegel a break to focus on his health and recovery, with Critters sending along copious well wishes to the actor and his family in the wake of Monday’s announcement.

