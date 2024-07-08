Agatha All Along Releases Witch-Filled Teaser Trailer

WandaVision‘s big twist may have been that the bad guy was Agatha all along, but she hasn’t been around for quite some time. That is finally going to end on September 18 as Disney+ has announced that as Agatha All Along‘s release date and dropped a trailer.

Back when Disney+’s MCU television shows were still fresh and exciting, WandaVision kicked everything off with a show that gave us one of the MCU’s best villains, Agatha Harkness. Played perfectly by Kathryn Hahn, the character became quite the hit, and Marvel Studios jumped on board to do something more with Hahn, announcing Agatha All Along a few years ago (though it was called something different). It’s taken a while, but we now have our first look at the series, which will see Agatha team up with some other witches to get her powers back after Wanda defeated her and trapped her.

Pivoting Agatha into an anti-hero shouldn’t be too hard as Hahn has enough charm to make anything work, but it definitely looks like this story will play into both the dark side of Agatha’s character and Hahn’s comedic ability. That seems to be in full force as she’s knocked out of the pocket reality that Wanda trapped her in by Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), which is probably an easier feat given the conclusion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Once free, she goes on a quest to retrieve her powers, partnering with a collection of characters played by Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. Emma Caulfield Ford is also returning from WandaVision.

Agatha All Along will drop its first two episodes on September 18 and air weekly after that.

