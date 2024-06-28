Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser Features a Long-Awaited Mutant Battle

Marvel Entertainment has released a new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine that teases a mutant battle fans have waited years to see.

The new minute-long Deadpool & Wolverine teaser begins by giving us more of what we’ve seen before as the Merc With a Mouth recruits Hugh Jackman’s feral mutant to help him save everything he’s ever cared about. After that, the scene shifts to the TVA, who question Deadpool’s choice, warning that Wolverine previously let down his entire world.

The excitement really kicks in halfway through the trailer when Deadpool and Wolverine do what they do best – fight through a horde of enemies in the most graphically satisfying way imaginable. Wolverine then grunts a simple but effective challenge to the enemies left standing: “Who’s next?”

While seeing the two cut loose like this in the trailer is loads of fun, what happens next is the proverbial icing on the cake. An imposing and familiar figure leaps down to face Wolverine – and it turns out to be none other than the X-Man’s archenemy in the flesh, the deadly Sabretooth. While the two rivals size each other up, Deadpool puts a comedic spin on the moment by calling a time-out and pulling blades out of Wolverine’s body (and a baby knife) before offering him fight tips, wishing him luck, and declaring that this is a fight fans have waited years to see.

As if the mere appearance of Sabretooth wasn’t exciting enough, the villain also appears to be played by Tyler Mane, who first brought the villain to the big screen in the very first X-Men film back in 2000. Additionally, the original film adhered to a PG-13 rating, which meant that viewers weren’t allowed to see an overly graphic fight between these two rivals. However, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s R-rating and the level of over-the-top violence seen in the previous films in the trilogy now present the perfect opportunity to present a fight worthy between two of the deadliest mutants in the Marvel Universe – and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices into theaters July 26th.

