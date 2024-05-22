Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.
Category:
Movies & TV

Why Does Marvel Studios Keep Changing Agatha’s Title?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|
Published: May 22, 2024 03:11 pm

WandaVision spinoff Agatha just scored itself a new name – again. So, why does Marvel Studios keep changing Agatha‘s title?

Recommended Videos

Related: Agatha: Who Does Joe Locke Play in the MCU Series?

Why Marvel Studios Changed Agatha’s Title, Explained

Marvel Studios first announced a Disney+ miniseries headed up by Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was in the works back in November 2021. At the time, the project was known as “Agatha: House of Harkness.” Fast forward to July 2022, and the “House of Harkness” subtitle was gone, replaced by “Coven of Chaos.”

Then in September 2023, “Coven of Chaos” made way for “Darkhold Diaries,” which was itself scrapped in favor of simply titling the series “Agatha” in October 2023. Next, Marvel Studios trotted out a logo for “Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe” in May 2024, before confirming that same month that the show’s really-for-real title was “Agatha All Along.”

Related: Aubrey Plaza Joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision Spinoff Series

So, what’s the deal with Agatha‘s title switcheroos? Were Marvel Studios execs really so stumped on what to call the WandaVision spinoff that they publicly changed their mind six times? Nope – instead, it was all part of an elaborate marketing campaign.

Or at least, that’s according to a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by Marvel Studios. The post includes a short animated video in which Agatha‘s various titles dissolve one after the other before the Agatha All Along logo appears. This – coupled with the video’s use of WandaVision‘s “Agatha All Along” jingle – suggests that Agatha’s malevolent influence is actually responsible for Marvel Studios’ apparent indecisiveness.

Related: When Does Daredevil: Born Again Come Out?

It’s all very meta, which is in keeping with Agatha All Along‘s predecessor. Indeed, a key element of WandaVision was its skewering of classic sitcom tropes in ways that often broke the fourth wall. This includes the “Agatha All Along” musical number itself, which sees Hahn engaging directly with the viewer.

Whether Agatha All Along will also contain similar creative flourishes remains to be seen. But either way, it appears Marvel Studios is finally done changing Agatha‘s title!

Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 18, 2024.

Post Tag:
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Agatha: House of Harkness
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Daredevil: Who Plays Vanessa Fisk in Born Again?
Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk in Netflix's Daredevil
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Daredevil: Who Plays Vanessa Fisk in Born Again?
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 22, 2024
Read Article What Happened to Carrie Henn Who Played Newt in Aliens?
Carrie Henn as Newt, a child survivor in Aliens.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
What Happened to Carrie Henn Who Played Newt in Aliens?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 22, 2024
Read Article When Does Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Come Out?
Cropped cover artwork for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 by Bilquis Evely
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Come Out?
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Daredevil: Who Plays Vanessa Fisk in Born Again?
Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk in Netflix's Daredevil
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Daredevil: Who Plays Vanessa Fisk in Born Again?
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 22, 2024
Read Article What Happened to Carrie Henn Who Played Newt in Aliens?
Carrie Henn as Newt, a child survivor in Aliens.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
What Happened to Carrie Henn Who Played Newt in Aliens?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 22, 2024
Read Article When Does Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Come Out?
Cropped cover artwork for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 by Bilquis Evely
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Come Out?
Leon Miller Leon Miller May 22, 2024
Author
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.