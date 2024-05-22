WandaVision spinoff Agatha just scored itself a new name – again. So, why does Marvel Studios keep changing Agatha‘s title?

Why Marvel Studios Changed Agatha’s Title, Explained

It was Agatha All Along 🔮



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hwPSOeJFv6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2024

Marvel Studios first announced a Disney+ miniseries headed up by Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness was in the works back in November 2021. At the time, the project was known as “Agatha: House of Harkness.” Fast forward to July 2022, and the “House of Harkness” subtitle was gone, replaced by “Coven of Chaos.”

Then in September 2023, “Coven of Chaos” made way for “Darkhold Diaries,” which was itself scrapped in favor of simply titling the series “Agatha” in October 2023. Next, Marvel Studios trotted out a logo for “Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe” in May 2024, before confirming that same month that the show’s really-for-real title was “Agatha All Along.”

So, what’s the deal with Agatha‘s title switcheroos? Were Marvel Studios execs really so stumped on what to call the WandaVision spinoff that they publicly changed their mind six times? Nope – instead, it was all part of an elaborate marketing campaign.

Or at least, that’s according to a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by Marvel Studios. The post includes a short animated video in which Agatha‘s various titles dissolve one after the other before the Agatha All Along logo appears. This – coupled with the video’s use of WandaVision‘s “Agatha All Along” jingle – suggests that Agatha’s malevolent influence is actually responsible for Marvel Studios’ apparent indecisiveness.

It’s all very meta, which is in keeping with Agatha All Along‘s predecessor. Indeed, a key element of WandaVision was its skewering of classic sitcom tropes in ways that often broke the fourth wall. This includes the “Agatha All Along” musical number itself, which sees Hahn engaging directly with the viewer.

Whether Agatha All Along will also contain similar creative flourishes remains to be seen. But either way, it appears Marvel Studios is finally done changing Agatha‘s title!

Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 18, 2024.

