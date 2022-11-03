It was Aubrey all along. Well, no, but it will be partly Aubrey Plaza from here on out for Agatha: Coven of Chaos as the actress is joining the cast of the upcoming WandaVision spinoff. THR confirmed the casting yesterday, though Disney has been mum on it, much like with the rest of the show.

It isn’t known what role she’ll be playing in the series, but she’ll join Kathryn Hahn, who plays the evil witch Agatha; Emma Caulfield, who plays Sarah Proctor (and was “Dottie Jones” for most of WandaVision); and Paul Bettany, who plays Vision. All three of the actors are returning from their roles in WandaVision, where Hahn stole the show up until the giant sky magic battle that concluded the otherwise fantastic series. Aubrey Plaza will be a newcomer in Agatha: Coven of Chaos alongside the already announced Joe Locke. Just how and why Agatha is back is not known. The series could be a prequel or possibly deal even further with the fallout of the Scarlet Witch’s control of an entire town, just as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did.

Jac Schaeffer is working on the series right now and appears to be controlling much of this little corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He not only ran WandaVision and is working on Coven of Chaos, but he also has an upcoming Vision series in the works called Vision Quest. With Scarlet Witch playing such a major role across the MCU and opening up the multiverse, it seems that Plaza is jumping into a series that could be an important part of the MCU. That makes it very possible that she’ll be playing far more than just a character who appears in this one series, but only time will tell.

There’s no specific release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but it should land sometime in the winter of 2023, now with Aubrey Plaza in tow.