90 Day Fiance: Are Ben and Mahogany Still Together?

Ben and Mahogany from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days had a turbulent relationship on screen, from trust issues to an awkward age gap. But did they stay together?

Are Ben and Mahogany From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

In early 2024, Ben announced that he had a civil marriage ceremony with Mahogany. In 90 Day Diaries, Ben explains that he and Mahogany are still together, though they’re facing some serious issues. Since leaving his role as a youth pastor, Ben has struggled to get back on his feet financially. He’s even shown on the show giving blood so he has enough money for flights to Peru to see his wife.

But before diving into the present, it’s important to look back at the past. Ben Rathbun and Mahogany started their public romance on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. They shared a mutual connection, especially through their shared religion. Their relationship was instantly controversial amongst viewers. Ben is thirty years older than Mahogany, and their language barrier means even in person they communicate through translation apps. Despite no video calls and suspicious chats, Ben traveled to Peru to meet his dream girl.

He soon found out that Mahogany had lied about a few things. First, he realized her social media pictures were heavily edited. She’d also lied about her age- Mahogany was actually only 22 years old when they first met. Ben had also hidden some things from his girlfriend. Mahogany was unaware of the bad blood between Ben and his ex-wife. In his pre-90 Day Fiance life, Ben was a youth pastor at a church he went to with his wife and four kids. He’d left everything behind, and tensions were still high. All this drama meant Ben and Mahogany had multiple serious arguments during the show that made the stability of their relationship questionable.

But during his 90 Day Diaries update, Ben shared photos of the couple’s beachside civil marriage. Ben admits that he and Mahogany have had to work through trust issues even after their marriage. This, along with his ongoing money issues, isn’t stopping them, though. According to him, they plan to have a full religious wedding ceremony “soon.”

Ben’s troublesome financial situation has recently landed him in some legal trouble. After failing to pay his child support on time, he’s looking at a possible jail sentence.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

